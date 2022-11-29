In October, it was confirmed that Janhvi Kapoor will play the female lead in the film directed by Ali Abbas Zafar Bad Miyan Chote Miyan produced by Pooja Entertainment. The actress was to be paired alongside Tiger Shroff in the film and the hunt was on for the leading lady alongside Akshay Kumar. However, official sources have now confirmed that Janhvi has taken a step back from this action performer.
“Janhvi left the film, but the reason has nothing to do with money. Creative differences and adjustments to the script caused her to take a back seat. Manushi Chhillar and Sonakshi Sinha are now part of the film , but neither of them stepped in to play the role of Janhvi,” a source said. bollywood hungama.
Jackky and Vashu Bhagnani are currently looking for an actress to portray the character who was originally to be portrayed by Janhvi. “It’s a 3-heroine film. While two are locked, Janhvi’s withdrawal has now caused the casting process to start all over again,” the source told Bollywood Hungama.
The source further told us: “Bad Miyan Chote Miyan was originally a two-star film, starring Janhvi Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. Dates and finances didn’t work out with Kriti, but Janhvi was given the job of making the film. But in recent months, the script has been refined a bit, justifying 3 actresses. The team signed Manushi and Sonakshi, but upon discovering that her role will be reduced to a limited presence, Janhvi took a back seat.” The search for a third female role is ongoing and will be locked in the next 20 days.
