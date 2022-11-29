Legendary Entertainment signs distribution deal with Sony Pictures





Legendary Entertainment has severed ties with Warner Bros. and entered into a global film distribution partnership with Sony Pictures, Legendary announced Monday. Sony will market and distribute upcoming Legendary cinematic titles, excluding certain projects, Variety reported. Warner Bros. will still support “Dune: Part Two”, the sequel to the 2021 sci-fi adaptation “Dune”, which will be released on November 3, 2023. (RELATED: Hollywood Pulls Major Blockbuster Movies in Russia After Ukraine Invasion) Sony Pictures will now release upcoming Legendary Entertainment movies. Warner Brothers will release until Dune: Part Two.#SonyPictures #LegendaryEntertainment pic.twitter.com/LRNAgAFux3 – Movie Track (@movieztrack) November 29, 2022 Sony Pictures and Legendary said in a Press release that the two companies are aligned on their “continuing commitment to theatrical distribution as a driver for other ‘downstream’ windows and the long-term value of the theatrical window for movies”. Legendary has threatened to sue Warner Bros. in 2020 for his decision to send his 2021 movies — including Legendary-backed “Godzilla vs. Kong” and “Dune” — to HBO Max the same day they debuted in theaters, according to Variety. The two parties eventually reached an agreement. “Godzilla vs. Kong” grossed $470 million and “Dune” made $401 million despite streaming. “This is a rare opportunity to partner in this mutually beneficial way with true professionals, who are completely aligned with our theatrical commitment and our vision for this business,” said Josh Greenstein and Sanford Panitch, presidents of Sony Pictures Motion. Picture Group, according to Variety. . “The creative brilliance and power of Legendary is enormous and we can’t wait to bring their work to cinemas around the world.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://dailycaller.com/2022/11/28/major-production-company-distribution-deal-studio-conglomerate-cutting-ties-warner-bros-legendary-entertainment-sony-pictures/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

