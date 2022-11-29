Anaa Saber on her beauty routine and Bollywood icons

Ana Saber is an independent designer, model, stylist and consultant based in New York whose style currently keeps us in suspense. Beyond the perfect Jorts and the expertly styled Martine Rose X Nike Shox, Saber has a simple beauty routine that keeps her mind balanced and her skin on track. Below, she shares her non-negotiables, what her body needs to keep up with all her creative endeavors and Bollywood beauty icons.

What is your morning beauty routine?

Believe it or not, my morning routine is actually very simple. I splash ice water on my face, half because it’s great to deflate and half to wake me up! I skip cleansers in the morning, as I usually do this step in the evening and try not to strip my skin if its natural oils.

I always use Gods Instant Angel Cream to start my day it’s light and when I say this product has changed my skin on its own. I am forever grateful to my friends for literally making the best skin care products.

I usually layer on sunscreen afterwards. Chase the MD or La Roche-Posay, the best in my opinion.

My daily makeup routine is simple, dewy skin, natural complexion and just enhances my own features. Skin tone always, eyebrows, curled eyelashes and a little Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask on the lips and I’m good to go.

What is your night beauty routine?

I also wouldn’t say my nighttime routine is complex. The less I do to my face, the better my skin tends to stay. I start by cleansing and removing all makeup. I use different cleansers sometimes with or without oils depending on my skin’s needs and the season. I always like to layer moisturizers at night, *re-insert Gods cream*. I try to rotate retinol, serums and hyaluronic acid every few days because using them every night is not good for the skin. Theres really no method to insanity here lol.

Describe what you do for a living? What does a typical day look like for you?

I’m a full-time freelance creative in New York. I say that I wear the hats of many because my work is constantly evolving and transcendent. I model, write, style, consult and produce content. I’m also working on new business ventures right now and I’m excited to add an entrepreneur to the list! I started freelancing a year after graduating from college in 2017 and have loved the life of forging my own unconventional path. Something my ancestors never had the freedom to do, all I do is set a precedent and break a boundary.

What supermarket/pharmacy/pharmacy beauty product(s) do you use and like?

Well then forget the American products from supermarkets/pharmacies. I’m all about drugstore products in Europe. Literally everything they have is amazing, all the brands are simple but so good for your skin. Also, not to lie, the prices are much better than in the US. My two favorite brands to look out for the next time you go to La Roche Posay and Nuxe pharmacy, try them all!

What is your main form of body beauty maintenance? What products do you use on your body?

I love getting a massage, it’s one of my body addictions. Other than that, I love using luxurious soaps and body washes – my current go-tos are all Byredo. There’s something sexy about stepping out of the shower smelling like a million dollars. I’m obsessed with full body hydration, I live for Body cream by Augustinus Bader. It’s like lathering up literal clouds on your skin.

How do you stay fit/healthy? Is exercise part of your routine?

I am addicted to Pilates and stick to it. SLT and Bodyrok are my go-to drugs. I try to go 5/6 times a week with a day to recover or a day to exchange with cardio. I love starting my day with Pilates, it’s my own form of personal therapy.

What cosmetic procedures/professional treatments do you have as part of your beauty routine?

I love getting facials. Shout out to my all-time favorite spa, GLO Spa in the Financial District. My girls there always make me look good. I love the skin infusion facials, I also got LaseMD from them. I am currently on my second treatment. It’s great for all my daughters who suffer from hyperpigmentation or sun damage.

What do you do when your body needs to recover?

I lie in bed, light candles, and usually do something crazy like read a book or watch TV.

You’re tired/hungover/rundown: what’s your beauty hack?

Bone broth in the morning, obsessed with it. Also beet juice for energy is amazing and addictive. Ice cream for puffiness on the face. You know all the trials and truths.

What’s the non-negotiable in your beauty routine?

Honestly, despite having access to all these beauty and skincare products, I’m a simple girl at the end of the day (simple or lazy), less is more for me. But if I had to pick one, I can’t give up my moisturizer and lip balm.

Do you have a beauty icon? Who are they and why?

All my favorite beauty icons are Bollywood actresses. I find beauty in everything, but I’m particularly fascinated by old Bollywood movies, glitz and glamour. Some of my favorites are Aishwarya Rai, Rekha, Madhuri Dixit and Kareena Kapoor.

Brunette women and brunette beauty are so important to me, especially as a South Asian woman. I’ve always hated how uncertain western beauty standards made me feel like a child. These women inspired me and made me feel like I could identify with them.

What’s the best beauty advice you’ve ever received?

Less is more.

What’s the best health advice you’ve ever received?

Vitamins, green vegetables, water. Your diet is reflected in your skin, bones and hair!

What is the product you can’t live without?

I can’t choose one. But if I couldn’t do without Dieux Instant Angel Cream and Laneige Sleeping Lip Mask.