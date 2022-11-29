Nigeria Plans for the future with new studios





To launch their continent-wide promotional tour ahead of the African release of ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’, director Ryan Coogler and stars Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Tenoch Huerta and Winston Duke landed in Lagos, in Nigeria on November 6. The splashy premiere was just the latest sign that the hub of the West African nation’s prodigious Nollywood film industry is at the heart of Hollywood’s plans for the continent, with recent years having seen a series of investments in the Nigerian production from studios such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney. More and Sony Pictures Television. Plans are currently underway to build two world-class studio complexes in Lagos, which their local and foreign backers hope will attract big-budget international productions to Nigeria. If the gamble pays off, Coogler & Co. won’t be returning to Lagos just to walk the red carpet, but also to view future chapters of Marvel’s multi-billion dollar blockbuster franchise. The ambition is there, but a host of challenges stand in the way. Despite all its creative talent and ingenuity, the local industry lacks qualified teams capable of servicing studio productions. Nigeria does not offer any incentive scheme for foreign productions, which puts it at a competitive disadvantage compared to its rivals, including South Africa. Security is also a concern in a country for which the US State Department is urging citizens to “reconsider travel”. Linus Idahosa, president and CEO of Del-York Intl., is nonetheless moving forward with Storyland Studios, a sprawling studio town on more than 200 acres of prime waterfront properties in Lagos. The project, dubbed Kebulania, will not only feature state-of-the-art sound stages and backlots, but also a film academy offering internationally recognized certifications and degrees – a holistic effort to increase the capacity of the Nigerian industry. Slated to start in early 2023, the development is priced at over $500 million. Meanwhile, the Silverbird Group, whose portfolio includes Nigeria’s leading cinema chain, has signed a $140 million deal with the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) to build a studio complex and academy. of world-class cinema in Lagos. Named in honor of the company’s founder, Ben Murray-Bruce Studios and the Film Academy will house two sound stages, music and broadcast studios, editing bays, screening rooms, a backlot and a movie theater on eight acres in Lagos’ up-and-coming, multi-billion dollar Eko Atlantic neighborhood. development. No timetable has been given for the start of the works. Both studios are big bets requiring significant buy-in from investors and the Nigerian government, which has a patchy record of supporting private industry. For his part, Idahosa has worked closely with officials in Lagos, who he says are fully invested in growing Nigeria’s creative economy. The government, he adds, is also making “remarkable progress” on an incentives scheme – a key to attracting big-budget Hollywood productions. The country need only take a cue from South Africa, which has used its cash rebate to attract films including Viola Davis’ historical epic ‘The Woman King’. Based on the West African kingdom of Dahomey, it’s exactly the kind of project that inspired Idahosa to come up with the plan for Kebulania. “These are stories that take place here in West Africa, but all the profits that have come out of these films don’t find their way anywhere to where they originated,” he says. This could be about to change. On the red carpet in Lagos, Coogler described the “exhilarating” thrill of traveling to Africa while working on “Black Panther” – possibly hinting at bigger things to come. “It’s what you dream of when you make movies,” he said.

