Succession actor Brian Cox wins Rose d’Or lifetime achievement award





To receive free real-time news alerts straight to your inbox, sign up for our news emails Sign up for our free news emails Scottish actor Brian Cox has won the lifetime achievement award at the 2022 Rose d’Or Awards. The honors in their 61st year celebrate international excellence in entertainment programming and were hosted by Taskmaster comedian Alex Horne on Monday. Cox received his award for Outstanding Performance as the infamous Logan Roy in Succession as the HBO show also won Best Drama. He has also been honored for his decades in film and television and on stage, including Mel Gibsons Braveheart, The Bourne Identity and Rise Of The Planet Of The Apes. The 76-year-old Scottish actor said: “I just want to thank everyone at Rose d’Or for this wonderful, wonderful recognition from our Succession show it’s an extreme honor and thank you very much. The emerging talent award also went to Yasmin Finney, who recently starred in the Netflix LGBT+ romantic comedy show Heartstopper. The 19-year-old transgender activist and actress is also set to join the cast of Doctor Who in 2023, which will see Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa become the next overlord. Finney said: It means the most to know that the roles I play not only represent a community that has needed it for so long, but are celebrated and rewarded, so thank you so much guys. British documentaries including BBC Twos Freddie Mercury: The Final Act, BBC Ones The Real Mo Farah and ITVs Afghanistan: No Country For Women Exposure were also honored at the awards. By winning the prize for best documentary, Olympic runner Sir Mo Farah dedicated the victory to all the children around the world who have had similar experiences. Director Leo Burley said: “We really hope this film helps bring to light the issue of modern slavery and trafficking, which is often overlooked. The Rose dOr Awards also went to Hulus Catherine The Great, historical comedy The Great, starring Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult, BBC medical drama Casualty and Matt Berrys Toast Of Tinseltown on BBC Two. Jason Durr, who has played nurse David Hide on Casualty since 2016, said: We have a fantastic team bringing our stories to the screen. Everyone who works tirelessly all year round on this flagship BBC show would like to say, Rose dOr, thank you very much. The Rose dOr awards ceremony was streamed on November 28 on rosedor.com.

