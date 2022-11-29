Entertainment
Jennifer Lopez says romance with Ben Affleck has ‘end that would never come to Hollywood’ | Ents & Arts News
Jennifer Lopez has opened up about her journey from heartbreak to “true love” with Ben Affleck, saying their whirlwind romance is the “most ending Hollywood would ever have.”
Speaking to Zane Lowe on Apple Music, Lopez53, said she broke up with Affleck in 2004 was the “greatest heartbreak” of his life.
The couple were due to wed in September 2003 after getting engaged in November the previous year, but in January 2004 the stars decided to go their separate ways.
Then last year, after parting ways with their respective partners, the 50-year-old actor-director and the singer confirmed they were back together again, eventually tying the knot in July.
Their second nuptials took place in the grounds of the $8.9m (£7.5m) mansion of Affleck in the US state of Georgia, with aerial photos obtained by MailOnline showing the couple walking on a white carpet and kissing in front of a snowy white altar.
Speaking of the initial plans to get married, the star told Lowe: “Once we called off that wedding 20 years ago, it was the biggest heartache of my life.
“Honestly, I felt like I was going to die. It sent me into a spiral for the next 18 years where I just couldn’t get it right.
“But now, 20 years later, there’s a happy ending. It’s the ending that would never happen in Hollywood. ‘It would never happen. We’re not going to write this because no one would believe it’ end.”
Shortly after their split, Lopez recalled that she couldn’t perform the songs created on her 2002 album This I Me…Then. Having recorded the album to capture their love, she said it was “so painful” trying to perform the tracks.
She continued: “It’s funny because when me and Ben got back together he was like, ‘You never performed the songs. You never did, I’m glad. You never did that. You never did that”.
“I was like, ‘You’re right. It was painful’. It was a part of me that I had to put aside to move on and survive.”
Fast forward 20 years since the release of This Is Me… Next, Lopez announced a new record slated for release next year, This Is Me… Now.
She said the new album, which is her first since 2014, “will chronicle the emotional, spiritual and psychological journey she has been on over the past two decades” and touch on her life since reuniting with Affleck.
“So the whole message of the album is that this love exists. It’s real love,” Lopez explained.
“Now I think the message of the album is very strong, if you were wondering, if you have, like me sometimes, lost hope, almost given up, don’t do it. Because true love exists and some things last forever and it’s real.”
The full Zane Lowe interview is available on Apple Music.
|
Sources
2/ https://news.sky.com/story/jennifer-lopez-says-romance-with-ben-affleck-has-a-would-never-happen-in-hollywood-ending-12757586
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Jennifer Lopez says romance with Ben Affleck has ‘end that would never come to Hollywood’ | Ents & Arts News
- Demand for silver jewelry hits record highs and grabs high fashion headlines
- Lawsuit Against Google Over App Store Competition Receives Class Action Designation
- Mr. Iran and Mrs. Nepal crowned 2022 Mr. & Mrs. International
- Kanye-Curious Extremists Say Trump Isn’t MAGA Enough – Rolling Stone
- Explainer: Great Barrier Reef listed as a World Heritage Site in Danger. What does this mean? | The Great Barrier
- Mass protests put Xi Jinping ‘in a bind’
- Succession actor Brian Cox wins Rose d’Or lifetime achievement award
- NDSU lands eight on All-Missouri Valley Football Conference Team
- Elon Musk Gets The Power Of The Apple, Set Up The Clash
- National/International News Archive – Page 54 of 54
- China’s Covid protests: Police step up to fight ‘white paper’ movement