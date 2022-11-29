Jennifer Lopez says romance with Ben Affleck has ‘end that would never come to Hollywood’ | Ents & Arts News

Jennifer Lopez has opened up about her journey from heartbreak to “true love” with Ben Affleck, saying their whirlwind romance is the “most ending Hollywood would ever have.”

Speaking to Zane Lowe on Apple Music, Lopez53, said she broke up with Affleck in 2004 was the “greatest heartbreak” of his life.

The couple were due to wed in September 2003 after getting engaged in November the previous year, but in January 2004 the stars decided to go their separate ways.

Then last year, after parting ways with their respective partners, the 50-year-old actor-director and the singer confirmed they were back together again, eventually tying the knot in July.

Their second nuptials took place in the grounds of the $8.9m (£7.5m) mansion of Affleck in the US state of Georgia, with aerial photos obtained by MailOnline showing the couple walking on a white carpet and kissing in front of a snowy white altar.

Speaking of the initial plans to get married, the star told Lowe: “Once we called off that wedding 20 years ago, it was the biggest heartache of my life.

“Honestly, I felt like I was going to die. It sent me into a spiral for the next 18 years where I just couldn’t get it right.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez pose together in 2003



“But now, 20 years later, there’s a happy ending. It’s the ending that would never happen in Hollywood. ‘It would never happen. We’re not going to write this because no one would believe it’ end.”

Shortly after their split, Lopez recalled that she couldn’t perform the songs created on her 2002 album This I Me…Then. Having recorded the album to capture their love, she said it was “so painful” trying to perform the tracks.

She continued: “It’s funny because when me and Ben got back together he was like, ‘You never performed the songs. You never did, I’m glad. You never did that. You never did that”.

“I was like, ‘You’re right. It was painful’. It was a part of me that I had to put aside to move on and survive.”

Fast forward 20 years since the release of This Is Me… Next, Lopez announced a new record slated for release next year, This Is Me… Now.

She said the new album, which is her first since 2014, “will chronicle the emotional, spiritual and psychological journey she has been on over the past two decades” and touch on her life since reuniting with Affleck.

“So the whole message of the album is that this love exists. It’s real love,” Lopez explained.

“Now I think the message of the album is very strong, if you were wondering, if you have, like me sometimes, lost hope, almost given up, don’t do it. Because true love exists and some things last forever and it’s real.”

