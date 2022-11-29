Quick recap: Pittsburgh 87, Northwestern 58





Cassandra Ratkevich/The Daily North West Graduate student striker Tydus Verhoeven jumps for the ball. Verhoeven had just three rebounds and two assists while going scoreless in the Northwesterns’ 87-58 loss to Pittsburgh on Monday.

The third time apparently isn’t the charm. In the final installment of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, Northwestern hosted Pittsburgh for the programs’ third meeting in four seasons. After dropping the previous pair of matchups in 2019 and 2020, the Wildcats (5-2, 0-0 Big Ten) were unable to come back against the Panthers (5-3, 0-0 ACC), losing 87-58. After failing in a thwarted bid against No. 13 Auburn in Cancun, NU struggled to put together a lot on Monday night. For the first time this season, the Cats gave up 65+ points to an opponent as the Panthers enjoyed great success beyond the arc and at the charity strip. In another battle between two former Duke teammates turned head coaches, Chris Collins remains winless against Jeff Capel III. Here are three takeaways from NU’s clash with Pittsburgh. Take away food NU’s offensive struggles persist Aside from three prolific halves against Chicago State and Georgetown, respectively, the Cats offense has struggled thus far. So far in November, NU’s starting backcourt triumvirate of senior guard Boo Buie, senior redshirt guard Chase Audige and junior guard Ty Berry has been an ineffective bunch. Despite being the Cats’ top three scorers, none are shooting more than 37 percent from the field and 36 percent from three-pointers. Nonetheless, the NU defense anchored their early performances, but they weren’t able to match Pittsburgh’s hot shot on Monday. Buie, Audige and Berry combined to shoot 11 of 33 from the field and 6 of 23 from deep, totaling 31 points. Outside the line, only senior hitter Robbie Beran and freshman hitter Nick Martinelli provided much of the offensive output with eight and seven points, respectively. NU’s bench added 19 points on 7 of 21 shooting. Pittsburgh lights it up from beyond the arc Going into Monday’s game, the Panthers were shooting 29.8 percent from range on nearly 27 attempts per game. Early-season struggles beyond the arc didn’t seem to bother Pittsburgh in the Welsh-Ryan Arena, however. As NU looked to cut Panther dribble drives and the inside score, the visitors buried six first-half triples in response. Pittsburgh enjoyed similar success in the second half, burying eight threes at a 66.7% clip. Four Panthers – Nelly Cummings, Blake Hinson, Greg Elliott and Nike Sibande – scored at least three hat-tricks in the game, as Capel’s side hit 63.6% of their attempts from range. Cats defense struggles for first time this season Fresh off holding a top-15 team at 43 points, NU’s defense struggled to contain the Panthers. Pittsburgh’s well-documented shooting difficulties aside, the Cats trapped the ball when it arrived in the short corner, leaving the cross pass wide open throughout the game. The Panthers punished NU accordingly, canning 11-plus triples for the first time this season. The Cats’ top-10 defensive efficiency rating at KenPom will plummet as a result of this performance. With their noted offensive obstacles, NU will need their defense to keep the team in games – which they had until Monday. Collins will have the rest of the week to regroup before the Cats travel to Michigan’s 20th State on Sunday. E-mail: [email protected] Twitter: @CervantesPAlex Related stories: — Quick recap: No. 13 Auburn 43, Northwest 42 — Quick recap: Northwest 66, Freedom 52 — Men’s basketball: Northwestern fends off Purdue Fort Wayne 60-52

