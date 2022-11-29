Bollywood actress Tabu reacts to Amar Upadhyay star’s first look at ‘Tum Hi Ho’; Find out more!





Amar Upadhyay is famous for his iconic TV character, “Mihir Virani”. The actor began his journey as a producer after working 30 years in the industry. He started his journey as a producer with his partner Suhail Zaidi with his next show, “Kyunkii Tum Hi Ho”. The show will begin under his company Hawk-Eye Vision. The actor had dreamed of setting up his production unit for decades; his dream comes true and the show will air on the Shemaroo Umang. The show ‘Tum Hi Ho’ :- This is the most awaited show by viewers. The show has Amar Upadhyay, Priyanka Dhawale and Harsh Nagar playing lead roles in the show. The public expects a love triangle between Amar, Priyanka and Harsh. It will be very exciting to see how the story is spun and twisted between these characters. The show had released its first look.

Tabu’s reaction to the first look of the show:- Recently, Bollywood actress Tabu reacted to the show’s first look. She wished her co-star from the film “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2”. She wished him well and shared the first look at the show on her social media. First preview of the show:- In the promos, Amar can be seen flying a kite, but the show’s creators managed to keep his gaze hidden to keep the audience curious. The actor already has a large fanbase, and they’re waiting to see him back on the show. They are ready to make his voice heard on the Internet. So, it can be said that the show will rule the TV industry as well.

