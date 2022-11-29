‘Under The Queen’s Umbrella’ Actor Moon Sang Min Reportedly Received Over 20 Different CF Offers From Top Brands





“Under the Queen’s Umbrella” actor Moon sang Min Reportedly received over 20 different CF offers from major brands. After his debut in 2021 with the netflix series ‘My name‘, actor Moon Sang Min is attracting a lot of attention with his lead role in the DTV drama “Under the Queen’s Umbrella”. With his stable acting skills, tall stature, beautiful visuals, and thrilling smile, Moon Sang Min is currently receiving a lot of love for his role as a free-spirited yet full of justice. Grand Prince Seongnam. From the premiere of “Under The Queen’s Umbrella” until its last airing, Moon Sang Mins’ name has ranked as the most searched drama-related keyword and it continues to stay in the spotlight. With Moon Sang Min’s growing popularity, many brands have expressed their interest in working with Moon Sang Min, attracting a lot of attention. Apparently the makeup brand ‘I just’ is currently preparing to make Moon Sang Min its main brand model. It was revealed that more than 20 different companies contacted Moon Sang Min with the intention of working with him. Awesome entertainment declared, “[Moon Sang Min] currently receiving many love calls from fashion brands, online stores, games, bakeries, watches, education, etc. Due to Moon Sang Mins’ portrayal of an authentic character in the drama, in addition to its fresh visuals and trendy style, it receives a lot of attention from the advertising world, as well as offers from role for new projects.” Meanwhile, tvN’s “Under The Queen’s Umbrella” is currently airing every Saturday and Sunday at 9:10 p.m. KST.

