



The new documentary from filmmaker Ting Poos Lee Soo-Man: King of K-Pop is in production, according to an exclusive report by Deadline. But the news follows news that Le Mans company SR Entertainment is ending a key contract with him. The film is made for Prime Video by This Machine, which chronicles the exciting life of a daring visionary whose work put his country on the map, sparked a global movement and continues to define an era. A futurist and visionary on the scale of Steve Jobs, Lee is more than a musical impresario. He is a global builder and technologist whose original creation has taken over global entertainment, one K-Pop group at a time. Ting Poo, who directed the Oscar-winning film Heaven is a traffic jam on the 405is also known for Val, a 2021 documentary about actor Val Kilmer. While announcing news about the Lee Soo-Man project, she reportedly said: I couldn’t be more excited to work with the amazing teams at Prime Video and This Machine to tell the story of one of the creators most influential of our time. Lee Soo-Man is a modern-day Willy Wonka whose story will resonate with dreamers everywhere. His enthusiasm was echoed by Brianna Oh, Head of Documentary Features at Amazon Studios, who said, “We are thrilled to reunite with Ting Poo to capture Lee Soo-Man’s dynamic career and his undeniable influence on K-Pop and the music industry as a whole. We are confident that this incredibly talented team of filmmakers will deliver a moving and captivating documentary that our Prime Video customers around the world will fall in love with. Lee Soo-Man is an entrepreneur whose company, SM Entertainment, describes itself as the No. 1 entertainment group in Asia. The forward-thinking company is credited with creating worldwide enthusiasm for Korean pop music, commonly known as K-Pop, through groups such as BoA, TVXQ, Girls Generation, Shinee, EXO, Super Junior, NCT and aespa. On Friday, SM Entertainment announced that it was prematurely ending a contract with Lee Soo-Man at the end of 2022. The deal had paid millions of dollars in royalties each year to Like Planning, a company owned by Lee. Discover more articles from Edward Morans.

