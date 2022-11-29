Death of Clarence Gilyard, actor of Die Hard and professor at UNLV





Clarence Gilyard, a film and TV star who treasured his role as a drama teacher at UNLV, has died. He was 66 years old. The UNLV College of Fine Arts announced Gilyard’s death in a press release Monday afternoon. Gilyard suffered from a long illness. No further details are available yet. Gilyard had been a professor in the Department of Film at UNLV since 2006. By then, he had been a well-established professional in television, film and theater for over 30 years. Gilyard was famous for his role as computer terror expert Theo in the 1988 thriller “Die Hard.” For 13 years, he was in prime time on the “Matlock” television network, playing Andy Griffith’s private detective, Conrad McMasters; then as Jimmy Trivette on “Walker, Texas Ranger”, opposite Chuck Norris. Gilyard had actually put his career on hold for a while to focus on teaching at UNLV. “My manager-agent isn’t happy that I’m not working, but college is just too much fun. And once you start a semester and you meet these students, it’s like you’re doing a TV series,” Gilyard said in 2010. “You’re plugged into them. How can you leave them once you see in their eyes that they are counting on you? They have aspirations for their own growth during these 15 weeks. Dean of the UNLV College of Fine Arts, Nancy Uscher, said she felt “profound sadness” when she announced Gilyard’s death. “His students were deeply inspired by him, as were all who knew him. He had many extraordinary talents and was extremely well known in college due to his dedication to teaching and professional accomplishments,” Uscher said in a statement. “His generosity of spirit was limitless – he was always ready to contribute to projects and performances as much as possible.” Heather Addison, President of Film UNLV, said: “Every time we asked him how he was doing, he would happily say he was ‘blessed! But we are truly the ones who have had the good fortune to be his colleagues and his students for so many years. Gilyard revived his role as Theo for a two-minute Die Hard drum commercial that aired during Super Bowl LV in February 2o21. The project reunited Gilyard and “Die Hard” co-star Bruce Willis as NYPD Detective John McClane. Gilyard even considered taking over the “Die Hard” franchise. “When I got back involved, I thought, ‘This I should do,'” he said in December 2020. “The scale, the toys, the focus, the collaboration feels like a return to the Hollywood mainstream.” John Katsilometes’ column airs daily in Section A. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at [email protected] Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

