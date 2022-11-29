News | City of West Hollywood





The City of West Hollywood announces the launch of a new easy-to-remember toll-free phone number for its Block by Block Security Ambassadors program: (833) YOU-BBB Where (833) 934-6222. The hotline handles incoming calls 24/7. Although the phone number is voice-only at launch, a text function will be implemented in the future and will be announced. The hotline is part of the expansion of the Citys Block by Block Security Ambassadors program, which has a direct positive impact on neighborhood safety and livability. In recent weeks, the city has set up four block-by-block kiosk locations across West Hollywood, which are staffed by safety ambassadors. The Block by Block program also added staff; there are now approximately 85 safety ambassadors in the city of West Hollywood. The addition of the new toll-free hotline will provide community members and visitors with a convenient way to get help with non-emergency, non-violent safety issues by providing a direct point of contact for Ambassadors. of security. The Citys Block by Block Security Ambassadors program focuses on security, but also provides hospitality with an accessible presence where people shop, socialize and have fun. Booth Safety Ambassadors assist community members and visitors and, in the event of an emergency, work in partnership with West Hollywood Sheriffs Station law enforcement personnel. Safety Ambassadors regularly work to: Maintain uniformed foot and bicycle patrols in all areas of the city, including further expansion of the program into residential neighborhoods;

Provide 24/7 in-person responses to non-emergency and non-violent calls for service; assistance is available by phone at (833) WEHO-BBB or (833) 934-6222. For community members who prefer to communicate via SMS, a text or voice option is offered at (323) 821-8604;

Perform security escorts for residents, businesses and visitors; and

Offer helpful tips to community members and visitors on city information, directions, parking, and more. About | Block-by-Block Security Ambassador Program The City of West Hollywood partners with Block by Block through its Security Ambassadors program, which has a direct positive impact on neighborhood safety and livability. First established as a city program in 2013, West Hollywood Block by Block Safety Ambassadors provide a highly visible uniformed presence at street level and leverage the effectiveness of law enforcement. local orders by working in conjunction with staff at the West Hollywood Sheriffs Station. In addition to additional security services, Block by Block Security Ambassadors learn about West Hollywood neighborhoods and help provide an extra level of hospitality to businesses, residents and visitors and help address quality issues. life in the community. . Safety Ambassadors receive training on topics such as active shooters, cultural diversity and sensitivity, administering Narcan to deal with drug overdoses, mental health first aid, sexual harassment, emergencies/disasters, etc. For more information, please visit www.weho.org/bbb. About | Sheriffs, Fire, Code and Emergencies The City of West Hollywood contracts with the Los Angeles County Sheriffs Department for law enforcement and the Los Angeles County Fire Department for fire protection. The Citys Neighborhood & Business Safety division oversees the application of the code. For more information, please visit www.weho.org/publicsafety. For anyone with public safety concerns, please contact the West Hollywood Sheriffs Station 24/7 at (310) 855-8850. In an emergency, always call 911. For questions regarding the safety and well-being of community members experiencing homelessness, please call the Citys Homeless Concern Line at (323) 848-6590. For more information, please contact City of West Hollywood Community Safety Director Danny Rivas at (323) 848-6424 or [email protected]. For those who are deaf or hard of hearing, please call TTY (323) 848-6496. For up-to-date information on City of West Hollywood news and events, follow @wehocity on social media, sign up for updates at www.weho.org/email, and view the meeting calendar and city ​​events at www. weho.org/calendar. The city of West Hollywood remains in a local emergency declared in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. West Hollywood City Hall is open for walk-in services at public ticket offices or by appointment by visiting www.weho.org/appointments. City Hall services are available by phone at (323) 848-6400 and through the website at www.weho.org. Citys coronavirus updates are available at www.weho.org/coronavirus. For reporters and members of the media who would like additional information about the City of West Hollywood, please contact City of West Hollywood Public Information Officer Sheri A. Lunn at (323) 848-6391 or [email protected].

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.weho.org/Home/Components/News/News/10635/23 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos