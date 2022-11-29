June Kathryn (Dobyns) Miller Obituary





It is with heavy but grateful hearts that the children of 90-year-old June Kathryn (Dobyns) Miller announce the occasion of her passing. June joined her husband, Ralph Edward Miller, in eternal rest during the morning hours of Friday, November 25, 2022. June was born in Muskegon, Michigan on May 23, 1932, the first daughter of Evelyn (Schram) Dobyns and Alonzo Dobyns . At the start of World War II, the Junes family moved to Wisconsin, where his father took a job in the shipbuilding industry to support the war effort. For the rest of her life, June lived in Wisconsin. In June 1951, June was united to Ralph in a sacred marriage at St. Peters United Church of Christ (UCC) in Saukville, Wisconsin. From 1951 to 1967, they resided in Saukville while growing their family. In 1967, June and Ralph, along with their 5 children, moved north to Plymouth, Wisconsin. In 1984 they moved to the town of Greenbush, where they resided until their respective deaths. June’s life centered on her faith and her family. Her faith sustained and comforted her through the adversity and difficulties that were always present in her life. Her faith also taught her the virtues of compassion, kindness, self-sacrifice and love, which she gave freely and willingly to all who knew her. Her family remained her life’s work, as she described it, until the day she died. She was extremely proud of each of her 5 children, 12 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren, and was thrilled to meet the 2 great-grandchildren who are expected to join the family in early 2023. Among the myriad qualities who would describe June, her selflessness, humility, quiet determination and determination are those for which she will be remembered most. After marrying at St. Peters UCC, June and Ralph remained members until moving to Plymouth. For 45 years June was a member of Salem UCC. June is survived by her children: Dale (Judi) Miller of Plymouth, WI; Mark (Janice) Miller of Plymouth, WI; Scott (Pam) Miller of Plymouth, Wis.; Maureen (Jeff) Greuel of the town of Greenbush, WI; Jennifer Miller of Plymouth, Wisconsin. She is survived by her grandchildren: Jana (Jesse) Egan of New London, WI; Mark (Nicole) Miller of Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin; Molly Hengst of Oostburg, Wisconsin; Manda (Dennis) Wantland of Plymouth, Wis.; Anna (Joshua) Johnson of St. Cloud, WI; Lea (Mark) Peachy of Fond du Lac, WI; Ashley (Ryan) Nolte of Grafton, Wis.; Andrea Miller of Plymouth, Wis.; Alison (Greuel) Bruderer of Campbell River, BC, Canada; Elizabeth (Cullen) Kowalczyk of Shawano, Wis.; Abigail (Eric) Jones of Madison, WI. June is also survived by her great-grandchildren: Adam Miller, Andru Miller and Ava Miller of Elkhart Lake, WI; Murphy Charnon and Noah Charnon of New London, WI; Lilly Hengst and Gabriel Hengst of Oostburg, WI; Oland Johnson and Joshua Johnson of St. Cloud, WI; Grace Nolte and Peter Nolte of Grafton, WI; Sullivan Peachy, June Peachy, and Arthur Peachy of Fond du Lac, WI; DJ Wantland from Plymouth, Wis.; Leo Bruderer and Clara Bruderer of Campbell River, BC, Canada; Henry Jones and Baby Jones of Madison, WI; Baby Kowalczyk from Shawano, WI. Junes’ surviving brother is Victor Dobyns of Vancouver, WA. Surviving sisters-in-law include: Clara Newman of Port Washington, WI; Irene (Bob) Dushenski of Oshkosh Wisconsin. His remaining surviving brother-in-law is Leonard (Carol) Miller. June has over 100 nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews who also survive her. June was blessed with the love of her 8.5-year-old boxer, Ivie, who remained her faithful furry companion until her passing. Frankie, her 24-year-old cockatiel, provided daily entertainment for June, whistling Ivie in a frantic burst of activity when he was bored. June was an animal lover at heart. Animal friends of all kinds trusted and loved him dearly. June was predeceased by the love of her life, her husband Ralph Edward Miller; His firstborn grandson Gabriel Adam Miller; his mother Evelyn (Schram) Dobyns; His father Alonzo Dobyns; Her maternal aunt Kathryn Schram, a stabilizing and loving support to June throughout Aunt Kathryn’s life; His sisters Elizabeth Brooks and Judith Barrazo; His brothers Albert Dobyns and Edward Dobyns. June was also predeceased by her sisters-in-law Ruth (Miller) Grady, Grace (Miller) Melichar, Emily (Miller) May; his brothers-in-law Paul Miller, Arnold Miller, Donald Miller, Clarence Miller and several nieces and nephews on the Dobyns side as well as the Miller side of his family. Junes’ celebration of life will take place on Monday, December 5, 2022 at Salem United Church of Christ located at 217 Salem Drive, Plymouth. Visitation will be from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., followed by a funeral service at 5:00 p.m. Junes’ pastor of 32 years, the Reverend James Hoppert, will officiate the services. Interment will be at Woodlawn Cemetery in Plymouth, where June will rest next to her husband of 59 years. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund was established in Junes’ name. Suchon Funeral Home in Plymouth is helping the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com. Junes’ children sincerely and heartily thank the many people and agencies who supported Mom in her desire to continue living in her home: to St. Nicholas Home Health and the many Registered Nurses, most recently Hannah, Karrah, Mallory , Becca, Brandi, who worked tirelessly to resolve her health issues; the many CNAs, most recently Jaime and Reagan, whom she relied on to help her with various aspects of daily life. Your dedication to her health and well-being speaks to the love you had for Mom. To her community care team, Melissa and Nikki, who understood Mom was a unique case with unique needs and protected her ability to stay home by advocating for Mom when it was needed most. Your willingness to go above and beyond to help mom is nothing short of extraordinary. There are no words that can adequately express our deep gratitude for all you have done for Mom. To Juanita and Sandra, Moms’ personal caregivers, for being the kind, gentle, patient and loving companions Mom relied on the most. To Judi, the person who made sure Mom had a clean, comfortable home. We send immeasurable gratitude and love to everyone who gave mom the gift of staying home. God bless each one of you. Posted on November 28, 2022 Posted in The Sheboygan Press

