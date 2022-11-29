EXCLUSIVE: Sharman Joshi reveals why he wasn’t in the Golmaal franchise; says, Money was, of course, the factor: Bollywood News





A while back, filmmaker Rohit Shetty confirmed he would return with the Golmaal franchisee, with Golmael 5. While we can’t wait to see the film once released, there’s still plenty of time before work on the project begins in earnest. bollywood hungama recently met Sharman Joshi who was seen in the first installment of Golmaal as Laxman, to better understand why he didn’t appear in the rest of the franchise and whether he would like to return. Unsurprisingly, Joshi candidly opened up about the same saying that he was dropped due to management issues, but added that he would like to be on the show again. EXCLUSIVE: Sharman Joshi reveals why he wasn’t in the Golmaal franchise; said, Money was, of course, the factor In exclusive conversation with bollywood hungamalooking back on his exit from Golmaal franchise Sharma Joshi revealed, My management team didn’t communicate too well. And money was, of course, the factor. They saw a price that producers were not very comfortable with. I was not aware this was happening. The moment I got to know them, I approached them. My manager and I understood that once I liked a script, money should never be the criteria why we didn’t end up making a movie. He was doing a great job otherwise, it was just one of those projects, which didn’t work out with his best intentions. So we continue to work together but it is something that unfortunately did not work. Talking more about whether he misses being part of the Golmaal frankness, Sharma continues, Yeah, I hope abhi next wale mein main rahoonga (Yeah, I hope I will be part of the next movie in the series). The more the merrier, Laxman hi hai na, bahut saare Laxman rehenge, teesra main rahoonga (The more the merrier, after all it’s just Laxman, there will be several Laxman, I’ll be the third). Talking more about whether he misses being part of the Golmaal frankness, Sharma continues, Yeah, I hope abhi next wale mein main rahoonga (Yeah, I hope I will be part of the next movie in the series). The more the merrier, Laxman hi hai na, bahut saare Laxman rehenge, teesra main rahoonga (The more the merrier, after all it’s just Laxman, there will be several Laxman, I’ll be the third). If that wasn’t enough, Sharam Joshi, who filmed for a commercial with Rohit Shetty, even revealed that he asked the director to be part of the series again. I begged and begged, I said, please. No, no, I’m kidding. I asked him that I wanted to be part of the next one. And he just said Yeah, yeah. This is where he was left to ambiguity Yeah, yeah. So I don’t know if I’m really part of it. Read also : Sharman Joshi to star in army-based drama Fauji Calling directed by Aaryaan Saxena More pages: Golmaal: Fun Unlimited Box Office Collection, Golmaal: Fun Unlimited Movie Review BOLLYWOOD NEWS – LIVE UPDATES Catch us for Latest Bollywood News, Bollywood New Movies Update, Box Office Collection, New Movies Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today and Upcoming Movies 2022 and stay updated with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

