



‘Wednesday’ actor Luis Guzmn says he’s still confused with this actor Luis Guzmn is known for many iconic characters but he is most recognized for the role he never even played. In a recent interview on The Rich Eisen Showthe 66-year-old actor explained that for decades he was confused for the late Rick Aviles, who played Willie Lopez in the film Phantom. The host asked the actor about a statement, if it was true or false, You were considered for the role of Willie Lopez in Phantom. The actor said it was true and false. He went on to explain how people always mistake him for Aviles. In the 1990 romantic fantasy film directed by Jerry Zucker, Swayze’s Sam Wheat is killed by Lopez d’Aviles. Sam’s ghost sets out to save his girlfriend, played by Demi Moore. Aviles died in 1995 at the age of 42, via People.

In this day and age, you and I could walk through an airport, a mall today and someone would say, “Why did you kill Patrick Swayze?” What was it like working with Whoopi? [Goldberg]? Guzmn said. If I had a dime from the start, I’d probably own this studio, an island, and a few private planes. I swear. Guzmn, who currently stars in the Netflix series Wednesday, based on The Addams Family, told Eisen that he had never been offered the role of Ghost, nor had he auditioned for it. And, for a while, he corrected fans who approached him but after a specific encounter, he gave up. I was in Detroit once, changing planes, and a 90-year-old lady walked up to me, ‘Oh, my god. i loved you in Phantom. I felt so bad, and I explained, ‘No, no. It was someone else. And then she goes, ‘So what could I have seen you in?’ And I go, ‘Have you ever seen the count of Monte Cristo?’ And she says, ‘I love this movie. It was such a good movie! And I said, ‘Well, I was Jacopo.’ And then she said, ‘No, you weren’t [sic] in it ! Guzmn added: From that moment on, I said, “I will always be the guy from Phantom.

