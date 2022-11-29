Posted: November 28, 2022

How Cameron Diaz found peace away from Hollywood

By the Movieguide team

Actress Cameron Diaz, known for films like ANNIE and CHARLIES ANGELS, took a break from Hollywood after 2014.

While her exit was quiet, Diaz recently opened up about how time away from Hollywood has helped her refocus her priorities.

The actress also welcomed her first daughter, Raddix Madden, in 2020.

I just decided that I wanted different things from my life. I had worked so hard for so long, worked, made movies and it was so hard. I haven’t really made room for my personal life, she Told Gweneth Paltrow in a recent interview.

I had peace in my soul, because I was finally taking care of myself. I just feel grounded and light, she said of the change. It’s so intense to work at this level and to be so public and to put yourself forward. There’s a lot of energy that comes to you all the time when you’re really showing up as an actor and doing press and putting yourself out there.

I realized that I had entrusted parts of my life to all these other people, and they took it, Diaz continued. And I basically had to take it back and take responsibility for my life.

