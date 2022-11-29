Entertainment
How Cameron Diaz found peace away from Hollywood
Posted: November 28, 2022
How Cameron Diaz found peace away from Hollywood
By the Movieguide team
Actress Cameron Diaz, known for films like ANNIE and CHARLIES ANGELS, took a break from Hollywood after 2014.
While her exit was quiet, Diaz recently opened up about how time away from Hollywood has helped her refocus her priorities.
The actress also welcomed her first daughter, Raddix Madden, in 2020.
I just decided that I wanted different things from my life. I had worked so hard for so long, worked, made movies and it was so hard. I haven’t really made room for my personal life, she Told Gweneth Paltrow in a recent interview.
I had peace in my soul, because I was finally taking care of myself. I just feel grounded and light, she said of the change. It’s so intense to work at this level and to be so public and to put yourself forward. There’s a lot of energy that comes to you all the time when you’re really showing up as an actor and doing press and putting yourself out there.
I realized that I had entrusted parts of my life to all these other people, and they took it, Diaz continued. And I basically had to take it back and take responsibility for my life.
Movieguide has already reported:
Hollywood actress Cameron Diaz, known for her roles in 2014’s SHREK and ANNIE, has revealed her time away from the big screen will continue now that she is a mother.
Diaz, who last appeared in film seven years ago, said becoming a mother changed her perspective on her career in Hollywood.
Will I make a film again one day? I’m not looking, but will I? I do not know. I have no idea. Maybe. Never say never, Diaz said on the radio show QUARANTINED WITH BRUCE. But I couldn’t imagine being a mother now where I am as a mother, with my child in his first year, having to be on a movie set that takes 14 hours, 16 hours of my day away from my child.
Diaz, 48, is married to Good Charlotte singer Benji Madden and the couple share a one-year-old daughter, named Raddix.
I feel so blessed that I can be here now with my child and, you know, be the mother that I can be,” Diaz said. It’s such a blessing, it’s completely privileged, and I’m really, really grateful.
Diaz isn’t the only celeb to change priorities after having a child. Singer Katy Perry previously shared how her daughter changed her life.
Now more than ever we have been bombarded with darkness in the media, movies and television. Movieguide has fought back for nearly 40 years, working within Hollywood to propel uplifting and positive content. We are proud to say that we have collaborated with some of the best players in the industry to influence and redeem entertainment for Jesus. Yet the most influential person in Hollywood is you. The spectator.
What you listen to, watch and read has power. Movieguide wants to give you the resources to reinforce the good and the beautiful. But we cannot do it alone. We need your support.
You can make a difference with as little as $7. It only takes a moment. If you can, consider supporting our ministry with a monthly donation. Thanks.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.movieguide.org/news-articles/how-cameron-diaz-found-peace-away-from-hollywood.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- How Cameron Diaz found peace away from Hollywood
- 5 Key Benefits of Using Service Robots in Restaurants — Retail Technology Innovation Hub
- Is Xi Jinping in trouble?
- Nigeria lands in Rwanda for WKup qualifiers
- The regional trend of the Argentinian stock market is up; NYSE closes lower
- Republican criticism of Trump rises after his dinner with a white supremacist
- ‘Wednesday’ actor Luis Guzmn says he’s still confused with this actor
- As negotiations drag on, Google is heating up Apple over NFL Sunday ticket packages: report
- Save up to 40% on outerwear, footwear and more
- ATC extends Imran Khan’s bail in two cases
- British asylum seeker detained in isolation hotel with diphtheria symptoms | immigration and asylum
- EXCLUSIVE: Sharman Joshi reveals why he wasn’t in the Golmaal franchise; says, Money was, of course, the factor: Bollywood News