Entertainment
It’s not who I want to be
After a series of online statements and low-key public appearances over the past few months, Will Smith took another step into the spotlight on Monday night, appearing for an interview on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah. Promoting his new historical drama EmancipationSmith’s chat with the late-night host understandably delved into his Oscar night controversy, in which he slapped Chris Rock onstage as the comedian introduced the Best Documentary Feature category.
I’ve been absent, Will Smith said, making the crowd laugh when the subject of his absence from the public eye was brought up. What have you done ?
More Variety
It was a horrible night, as you can imagine. There are many nuances and complexities. But at the end of the day, I just lost it, you know? Smith continued. I was going through something that night, you know? Not that it justifies my behavior at all. It was a lot of things. He was the little boy who saw his father beat his mother, you know? It all just bubbled up then. It’s not who I want to be.
Noah chimed in, offering his own take on the situation and recalling discussions of the controversy he’d had with his peers.
I love Chris. I am friends with him. I love you, but it’s fucked up. I know as black people, black people get together and say, What was Will doing? What the hell happened? A lot of black people were like, he should go to jail. Like, you need to relax, Noah said, making Smith laugh. Some people overreacted, which caused some people to underreact.
Smith shared an anecdote from the aftermath of the Oscars night, when he was already dealing with the repercussions of his outburst in his private life.
I left. It was a rage that had been bottled up for a very long time, said Smith, My nephew is nine. He’s the cutest little boy. We went back home. He had stayed up late to see his Uncle Will and we’re sitting in my kitchen and he’s on my lap and he’s holding the Oscar and he’s just like, Why did you hit that man, Uncle Will? Damn it. Why are you trying to Oprah me?
Smith also discussed emancipation, sharing the decision making that led him to the project. Based on true events, the film stars Smith as a runaway slave who becomes known to the world as Whipped Peter after widely circulated photographs of keloid scars on his back expose the extreme brutality of the ‘slavery.
Seeing that image for the first time was one of the things that really made me want to explore that, because you see the image, but you don’t know who it is. You don’t know what the story is, Smith said. American slavery was one of the most brutal aspects of human history. It is difficult to understand the level of human cruelty. My daughter asked me, Dad, do we really need another slave movie? I said, Daby, I promise you I won’t make a slave movie. It’s a film about freedom.
In a recent interview with vanity loungedirector Antoine Fuqua discussed the decision to release Emancipation eight months after the Smiths’ Oscar controversy, saying the film was bigger for me than that moment.
400 years of slavery is more than a moment, Fuqua said. I hope people see it that way and watch the movie and be blown away by Will’s great performance and all the hard work of the whole team.
Emancipation will debut in select theaters this Friday ahead of its premiere on Apple TV+ on December 9.
Watch Noahs’ full interview with Smith below.
The best of variety
Register for Newsletter Varieties. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitterand instagram.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/smith-appears-daily-show-first-050434816.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Joan Collins enjoys dinner with hubby Percy Gibson in West Hollywood
- Google: HTTP/3 doesn’t affect SEO
- Bollywood celebrities and the nasty fights between them
- Baggy shorts for men: Favorites | Most Wanted Products
- How moss walls can help reduce air pollution in cities – BBC News
- The global situation is still uncertain and difficult to predict
- Willmar beats Wahpeton-Breckenridge 60 in 5-1 win – The Rink Live
- Christians become first minority in England and Wales
- Marcus & Millichap Capital Corporation arranges $7.5 million acquisition loan for multi-family asset in Hollywood, Florida
- Xi Jinping: China vows to suppress ‘hostile forces’ as public tests Xi Jinping
- PM Modi has zero tolerance for terrorism and radicalization: Shah
- US Senate Passes Bipartisan Bill Protecting Same-Sex Marriage | New