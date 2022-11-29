After a series of online statements and low-key public appearances over the past few months, Will Smith took another step into the spotlight on Monday night, appearing for an interview on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah. Promoting his new historical drama EmancipationSmith’s chat with the late-night host understandably delved into his Oscar night controversy, in which he slapped Chris Rock onstage as the comedian introduced the Best Documentary Feature category.

I’ve been absent, Will Smith said, making the crowd laugh when the subject of his absence from the public eye was brought up. What have you done ?

It was a horrible night, as you can imagine. There are many nuances and complexities. But at the end of the day, I just lost it, you know? Smith continued. I was going through something that night, you know? Not that it justifies my behavior at all. It was a lot of things. He was the little boy who saw his father beat his mother, you know? It all just bubbled up then. It’s not who I want to be.

Noah chimed in, offering his own take on the situation and recalling discussions of the controversy he’d had with his peers.

I love Chris. I am friends with him. I love you, but it’s fucked up. I know as black people, black people get together and say, What was Will doing? What the hell happened? A lot of black people were like, he should go to jail. Like, you need to relax, Noah said, making Smith laugh. Some people overreacted, which caused some people to underreact.

Smith shared an anecdote from the aftermath of the Oscars night, when he was already dealing with the repercussions of his outburst in his private life.

I left. It was a rage that had been bottled up for a very long time, said Smith, My nephew is nine. He’s the cutest little boy. We went back home. He had stayed up late to see his Uncle Will and we’re sitting in my kitchen and he’s on my lap and he’s holding the Oscar and he’s just like, Why did you hit that man, Uncle Will? Damn it. Why are you trying to Oprah me?

Smith also discussed emancipation, sharing the decision making that led him to the project. Based on true events, the film stars Smith as a runaway slave who becomes known to the world as Whipped Peter after widely circulated photographs of keloid scars on his back expose the extreme brutality of the ‘slavery.

Seeing that image for the first time was one of the things that really made me want to explore that, because you see the image, but you don’t know who it is. You don’t know what the story is, Smith said. American slavery was one of the most brutal aspects of human history. It is difficult to understand the level of human cruelty. My daughter asked me, Dad, do we really need another slave movie? I said, Daby, I promise you I won’t make a slave movie. It’s a film about freedom.

In a recent interview with vanity loungedirector Antoine Fuqua discussed the decision to release Emancipation eight months after the Smiths’ Oscar controversy, saying the film was bigger for me than that moment.

400 years of slavery is more than a moment, Fuqua said. I hope people see it that way and watch the movie and be blown away by Will’s great performance and all the hard work of the whole team.

Emancipation will debut in select theaters this Friday ahead of its premiere on Apple TV+ on December 9.

Watch Noahs’ full interview with Smith below.

