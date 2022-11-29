Christmas Story House owner yells at actor Yano Anaya





TMZ shared the video of the moment, which shows the landlord asking Anaya to leave his property.

CLEVELAND Editor’s note: The video in the player above was originally published in a previous story on November 19, 2022. A confrontation outside the house of A Christmas story in Cleveland between its owner and one of the film’s actors gains national attention. “Leave now! Get away from my property,” owner Brian Jones was seen shouting at actor Yano Anaya as he apparently took pictures with fans at home. “Never come back here again. Never again. Leave now. I’m serious. Go ahead. Leave!” TMZ, which shared the video on Sunday, reports that the incident happened on November 15 — the day after the iconic Cleveland property officially went on sale. You can watch the video from TMZ in the player below. Warning: The video contains adult language. The video goes on to show Jones calling Anaya a “crook” and a “loser”. “You’re trying to get people to donate,” Jones tells Anaya in the video. “What’s wrong with you? What’s wrong with you, man? Yano, fight. You’re not going to buy this place. I’m never going to sell it to you.” The video ends with more screams as Jones crosses the street away from Anaya. “Why don’t you tell me and we can work it out?” Anaya asked at one point. Jones has since apologized, according to TMZ. “I apologize for the way I expressed myself; however, it was out of concern that fans may be misled into contributing to a GoFundMe campaign that will not result in the purchase of the home,” he reportedly told TMZ. 3News was first to report the story earlier this month about the house for sale. We also captured video of the moment Jones placed the for sale sign in front of the famous home at 3159 West 11th Street in the Clevelands Tremont neighborhood. The sale includes all associated properties like the nearby Bumpus House, gift shop and museum. An asking price was not indicated. In the days after the home went on the market, Anaya told 3News that he and other cast members were interested in possibly buying the iconic movie property. Of course, it would be a nice thing for the whole cast to run the operations of it, but there’s a lot of due diligence that needs to be done,” Anaya said during an interview with 3News’ Neil Fischer. It’s for sale, so anyone can grab it now. So we don’t know. Were just going to stay positive no matter what. When Fischer pressed to learn more about the possibility of the cast members trying to move forward to work out an offer, Anaya offered this additional statement: I anticipate that will happen, of course. I mean, it makes sense. Why not? But it’s still in talks. We are five, six, seven and we all want to do it as a family. You know what I mean? It makes sense to do it as a group so that we all have a stake in it. It’s also about the fans. It’s really, really. Without the fans, it would never have been there. You can watch our full interview with Anaya below: Later that week, however, the house’s Facebook page said, “We’re not interested in selling to the cast.” Who will be the next owner? “You’re looking for the right buyer,” Jones previously told 3News. “It’s an interesting property not only to own, but also to care for as a piece of Americana. It’s going to be an interesting journey.” In addition to the West 11th Street house, which portrays Ralphie’s childhood home in the film, the production also used various Cleveland locations as backdrops for some of the film’s most memorable moments. Do you remember the scene from Santa’s slideshow? This was filmed inside the old downtown Higbee Building, which now houses the JACK Cleveland Casino.

