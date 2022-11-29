Gary Oldman and Saskia Reeves discuss Mick Jagger, Hollywood flatulence and the new season of Apple TV+ spy series Slow Horses

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Spy worlds collide when Cold War skeletons continue to haunt modern espionage in the excellent television series Slow Horses, which begins its second season Friday on Apple TV+.

In addition to Gary Oldmans portrayal of irascible and highly gassy (more on that later) spy chief Jackson Lamb, the cast includes Oscar nominees Kristin Scott and Jonathan Pryce, as well as Jack Lowden and Saskia Reeves.

Reeves plays Catherine Standish, who is Lambs’ personal assistant and secretary.

There’s also the show’s memorable theme song Strange Game, which finds Mick Jagger creating the perfect midfield as he bellows, Surrounded by losers, misfits and boozers, you’ve made a mistake, you’re done, you are stupid, you have failed.

We recently caught up with Oldman and Reeves to discuss Slow Horses, Jaggers’ involvement in the project, and Jackson Lambs penchant for flatulence.

Gary, congratulations on the show. You have been involved in espionage projects before. What sets Slow Horses apart?

(Oldman) That’s really what the world that Mick Herron created with the books. He took a genre – something very familiar that we all recognize – and he populated it with very dysfunctional and broken people that we can recognize. The books are very human and relatable, aren’t they? And the humor is just fabulous.

(Reeves) Stories have depth, characters have depth. Its appearance is very interesting, the way we play it is complicated. I keep thinking about how many opposites there are. Jackson Lamb and Catherine Standish, it’s a man, it’s a woman, it’s messy and it’s clean. He is cruel, she is kind. There are all these opposites. There’s a lot of fun to be had with fairly serious stories.

Gary, during your career you have played many memorable characters. Where does Jackson Lamb rank?

(Oldman) Oh, I think he’s probably up there with one of the most iconic. He’s a very complex character and just extremely fun to play. He openly humiliates his team even though he cares about them and protects them. It’s just deliberately provocative, outrageous and insulting. These are all wonderful things to play. When you come in the morning and refresh your mind in the script, and know you have a particular scene coming up with some really wonderful insults and zingers, it’s a lot of fun.

Saskia Reeves in “Slow Horses,” which premieres December 2 on Apple TV+. (Courtesy of Apple TV+)

Saskia, you could say that in Season 2, your character is on the biggest personal journey. How would you describe its evolution?

(Reeves) It was great and it continues. She is on a great journey of self-discovery and discovers that her life is not at all as she thought. I think the more sober she can say, the better she actually gets. I was really pleasantly surprised by people’s response to it, which I hadn’t expected at all. She’s so inconspicuous and she just doesn’t look like someone you’re going to notice. She is underestimated. I know a lot of my friends recognize that feeling, so they liked it.

As for Lambs lack of self-hygiene, did Gary follow the method on set?

(Reeves) Yes, he smells terrible. (Laughs)

(Oldham) Uh, no. I bathe.

We guessed that Lambs penchant for flatulence was all Hollywood.

(Oldham) My flatulence is Hollywood, I love it. I had Hollywood gasoline. It’s just sound effects, yeah.

Another great thing about the show is its Strange Game theme song, which is performed by Mick Jagger. Gary, does the Rolling Stones frontman like the show?

(Oldman) He loves the show. (Impersonating Jagger) They’re a nice bunch of guys. This is certainly why he wanted to get involved. He’s a big fan of books. Also, I think he saw season 1 before recording. He captured something in this song. Yeah, that’s pretty catchy. (again impersonating Jagger) His drinkers and his losers.

(Reeves) You absolutely have to perfect your Mick Jagger.

(Oldman) I know.

(Reeves) I want a perfect Mick Jagger by next year.

Speaking of which, Saskia, what can we expect in Season 3 of Slow Horses?

(Reeves) We had some great scenes. I’ve always wanted to do a western — ride a horse and ride it into the sunset. So there were a few things I had to do where it was so exciting. There are many great things to come.