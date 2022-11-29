Roger Clemens, Annika Srenstam, Dylan Dreyer among entertainment, music and sports stars participating in 2023 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions | Company

ORLANDO, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Nov. 28, 2022–

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE: HGV), the industry’s leading global vacation rental company, announces that approximately 50 music, entertainment and sports stars will join the 2023 Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV) Tournament of Champions celebrity field. annual tournament serves as the season opener of the LPGA Tours and is one of the most-watched events of the year by the LPGA.

This year’s tournament, which features celebrities competing against the LPGA Tour’s top winners, includes seven-time Cy Young Award winner Roger Clemens, Today co-host Dylan Dreyer, former pitcher of the Boston Red Sox and two-time MLB World Series champion Tim Wakefield and Suite.

This is shaping up to be one of the most exciting rosters we’ve ever seen, with world-class sports and entertainment icons joining our celebrity lineup, said Mark Wang, President and CEO of Hilton Grand. Vacations. We are thrilled to continue our commitment to women’s golf by kicking off another incredible season on the LPGA Tour.

Celebrities taking part in the 2023 HGV Tournament of Champions will also include:

World Golf Hall of Fame Annika Srenstam

NBA All Star Vince Carter

Former NFL receiver Larry Fitzgerald

Professional Football Hall of Fame Mark Allen

Grammy-nominated country music artist and songwriter Lee Brice

Ant-Man actor Michael Peas

MLB World Series Champion John Smoltz

The Bachelor television personality Adams Wells

The Bachelor television personality Ben Higgin

The Office actor and comedian Brian Baumgartner

Prince of Bel-Air actor Alphonse Ribeiro

To celebrate the return of the highly anticipated HGV Tournament of Champions, the company is hosting an exclusive media event on November 28 where several of this year’s esteemed entrants will come together to share their predictions for the upcoming tournament. The event, which takes place at the famous Lake Nona Golf & Country Club, includes Wakefield, Higgins and Srenstam. Fresh off of her triumph at the LPGA MEDIHEAL Championship, Olympic golfer and LPGA Tour winner Jodi Ewart Shadoff will also join the panel.

The HGV Tournament of Champions is legendary for its world-class experiences that extend beyond the course, including an exclusive three-night private concert series, which will feature R&B icons En Vogue, country star- Grammy-winning pop star Maren Morris and pop superstar. Ellie Goulding. Pop culture icon Paris Hilton, EDM singer Emma Hewitt and Australian DJ duo NERVO will also perform. The tournament is part of the company’s new experiential events platform, HGV Ultimate Access, which provides members and guests with unforgettable vacation experiences designed to appeal to the next generation of travelers. The company hosts thousands of events a year, including private concerts, chef dinners and celebrity meet-and-greets.

LPGA Tour winners from the previous two seasons will compete for $1.5 million in official prize money while celebrities will compete for a separate purse of $500,000. The four-day HGV Tournament of Champions will be held January 19-22, 2023 at the Lake Nona Golf & Country Clubs Championship Golf Course in Orlando and will be nationally televised on NBC and Golf Channel.

To learn more about the tournament and learn about sponsorship opportunities that provide exclusive access to the tournament and concert series, visit www.HGVLPGA.com.

About Hilton Grand Vacations Inc.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE: HGV) is recognized as one of the world’s leading timeshare companies. Headquartered in Orlando, Florida, Hilton Grand Vacations develops, markets and operates a system of branded, high-quality resorts in select vacation destinations. As one of Hilton’s 18 premier brands, Hilton Grand Vacations has a reputation for delivering consistently exceptional levels of service and unforgettable vacation experiences for guests and more than 725,000 Owners. Membership in the company offers the best programs, exclusive services and maximum flexibility for our members around the world. For more information, visit www.hiltongrandvacations.com.

About the LPGA

The LPGA is the world’s leading professional women’s golf organization, whose goal is to change the face of golf by making the sport more accessible and inclusive.

Created in 1950 by 13 Founders, the Association celebrates a diverse and turbulent history. The LPGA Tour takes place around the world, reaching viewers in more than 220 countries. The Symetra Tour, the official qualifying tour of the LPGA, consistently produces a pipeline of talent ready for the world stage. The LPGA also has a joint venture collaboration with the Ladies European Tour (LET), increasing playing opportunities for female golfers in Europe. Across all three Tours, the LPGA represents players from more than 60 countries.

Additionally, the LPGA Foundation has been empowering and supporting girls and women since 1991, including through LPGA*USGA Girls Golf, the only nationwide program of its kind, which reaches nearly 100,000 girls each year. The LPGA Amateur Golf Association and LPGA Womens Network provide virtual and in-person connections to female golfers around the world, while LPGA professionals are educators, business leaders and game changers dedicated to growing the game golf for all.

Follow the LPGA on its US television home, Golf Channel, online at www.LPGA.com and on his mobile app. Join the social conversation on Facebook, Twitter, instagram and Youtube.

About Lake Nona Golf & Country Club

Recognized as one of the finest private golf club communities in the world, Lake Nona Golf & Country Club sits in the heart of Lake Nona, a 17 square mile planned community featuring wellness, educational, leisure and entertainment. For over 35 years, Lake Nona Golf & Country Club has provided the highest quality of life in Central Florida, combining natural splendor with a vibrant lifestyle amidst an abundance of luxury residences. The unique opportunity to live and play at Lake Nona has attracted a vibrant community of residents and members who enjoy a host of amenities including: a championship golf course designed by Tom Fazio; a fully equipped golf performance center; a 40,000 square foot clubhouse with an 18-bedroom guest lodge; a swim and snowshoe club with an all-inclusive fitness center, as well as state-of-the-art tennis and pickleball courts, a lakeside pool and playground, and a dedicated youth activity center with year-round children’s programs; 24-hour gated security; and exceptional water recreation on three waterways. Guided by a continued pursuit of excellence, underscored by exceptional family experiences and exceptional service, Lake Nona Golf & Country Club will continue to set the benchmark for lifestyle-focused club communities for years to come. .

For more information visit: www.lakenona.club.

About Lake Nona

Planned and developed by the Tavistock Group, Lake Nona is one of America’s most vibrant and innovative communities. Located in Orlando, Florida, the 17 square mile community has established a new standard of living for its residents with groundbreaking initiatives around technology, mobility and wellness. Lake Nona is located next to Orlando International Airport in the most visited destination in the United States. Smart, Connected Communities’ advanced infrastructure and commitment to collaboration have attracted forward-thinking companies and entrepreneurs from around the world to join its living lab environment, accelerating economic growth and opportunity across health and science sciences. life, education, hospitality, sports and performance. Lake Nonas’ attractive business ecosystem is bolstered by a thriving cultural landscape defined by iconic architecture and engaging public art installations, miles of walkable trails and green spaces, weekly events, boutiques, restaurants and entertainment in the beautiful natural landscape of Central Florida. round sun.

For more information, visit www.lakenona.com.

