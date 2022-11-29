Fawad Khan’s birthday: after the ban in India, what is the Pakistani actor doing? All About Maula Jatt, Her Hollywood Debut & More





Image source: TWITTER/TEAMFAWADAKHAN Fawad Khan Fawad Khan’s birthday: Many hearts were broken when it was announced that Pakistani artists would not perform in India. With only three films in India, Khoobsurat, Kapoor and Sons and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, the actor-singer known for Pakistani dramas has bolstered his after-border fandom. However, since the 2016 ban, he has not worked on any Indian projects. Although his time in Bolllywood was short-lived, Fawad did many notable Pakistani projects like ‘Zindagi Gulzar Hai’, ‘Daastaan’ and ‘Humsafar’. Fawad Khan’s Hollywood debut After Fawad bid farewell to Bollywood, his fans expected to see him return to Pakistani soap operas and movies but, much to their dismay, they had to wait six long years to see the charismatic actor return to acting. Crossing borders again, Fawad made his Hollywood debut as he entered the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The actor was seen in a key role in the Ms Marvel show which premiered on Disney+ Hotstar. The actor who had stayed away from the limelight for quite some time was once again the center of attention, thanks to the popular limited series. Fawad Khan’s last movie Following this, Fawad Khan’s latest film “Maula Jatt” was screened earlier this year in Pakistan and in theaters around the world. The film turned out to be a box office blockbuster. In Maula Jatt, he collaborated again with his Humsafar (Pakistani drama) co-star Mahira Khan. During his six-year hiatus, Fawad also made guest appearances in two Pakistani films – ‘Parey Hut Love’ and ‘Jawani Phir Nahi Aani 2’. Fawad Khan upcoming movies/shows But now fans won’t have to wait to see more of Fawad on screen. The actor has many projects in mind for the days to come. He will soon be seen in the Pakistani film “Money Back Guarantee”, where he will be seen sharing the screen with former Pakistani cricketer Wasim Akram. Another exciting upcoming project is ‘Neelofar’ where Fawad will once again be seen opposite Mahira Khan. Fawad is also one of the producers of the film. Apart from movies, Fawad is also shooting a Zee5 series alongside his “Zindagi Gulzar Hai” co-star Sanam Saeed. The on-screen chemistry between the two actors had their fans mesmerized in the drama series, so fans are thrilled to have them on a show again. The show is directed by Asim Abbasi, who is known for directing another Zee5 series “Churails” and a critically acclaimed Pakistani film “Cake”. Well, there’s more for ‘Zindagi Gulzar Hai’ fans! Sanam and Fawad will also reunite for a feature film “Aan” which will be directed by Pakistani director Haseem Hasan. Latest entertainment news

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatvnews.com/entertainment/celebrities/fawad-khan-birthday-after-india-ban-what-pakistani-actor-up-to-all-about-maula-jatt-hollywood-debut-2022-11-29-827276 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos