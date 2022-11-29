New theater planned for West Hollywood





After entering a guest design competition, downtown Los Angeles architecture and design studio Perkins & Wills has been selected by the City of West Hollywood to design a new 99-seat performance venue. The project will replace the Coast Playhouse located near the intersection of Santa Monica Boulevard and N. Sweetzer Avenue and which has existed since 1925. Perkins & Wills has proposed a 5,000 square foot performance venue and rehearsal space over two floors that will serve as a community destination, bustling at street level with pocket parks and an area for outdoor performances . The new venue will be nearly double the size of the 2,790 square foot Coast Playhouse, which will be razed. West Hollywood is a focal point in the region for culture, which makes this new performance venue an opportunity to redefine how local theaters engage the streets and serve their communities, said Yan Krymsky, director of design at Perkins. & Will, in a statement. We thought a lot about how the project could activate Santa Monica Blvd., not just at show time, but also at street events and community gatherings. There is also an aspiration to celebrate the act of going to the theatre. We wanted to capture the drama of arrival and entry found in large performance venues. We let those ideas shape the design and the result was something that looked like a theater but didn’t necessarily look like you’ve seen before. The City of West Hollywood and Perkins & Will put sustainability at the forefront of this initial vision by delivering high-impact, cost-effective sustainability strategies. The concept includes facade elements of reclaimed brick and wood, which would help reduce the embodied carbon of the projects. Inspired by curtains as a signature of the theater experience, the concept explores a biophilic green curtain surrounding the pre-function space on the second level, transforming proceedings on the open terrace into an urban theater in its own right. Plans for the theater will go through the community process to further develop the initial concept into a full design.

This project is special for us because its aim is to build on this historical past to offer neighbors, artists and theatergoers a new cultural space to enjoy. We are thrilled to work with the City of West Hollywood and its community to design a unique and sustainable performance venue that reflects the region’s vibrant art while contributing to an enhanced public realm,” said Leigh Christy, Director of Perkins & Will. We also look forward to further engaging stakeholders to establish a versatile and innovative performance venue that artists can create for generations to come. Founded in 1935, Perkins & Will is headquartered in Chicago and has studios in San Francisco, San Diego, New York, London, Miami, Washington DC, Sao Paulo, Shanghai, Toronto, Vancouver and Dublin, among others. The downtown Los Angeles studio’s projects include Destination Crenshaw, an open public art space focused on African-American culture; the renovation of the Metropolitan Division of the LAPD; University of California, Riverside Plant Research 1; medical practices Kaiser Permanente Hollywood Romaine; UCLA Health Training Center in El Segundo; the Hangzhou School in Hangzhou, China; and XJTLU Taicang Campus in Taicang, China.

