Shilpa Shetty treats paparazzi to pizza, says it’s not for pictures’ | Bollywood

Shilpa Shetty was seen handing out pizza to paparazzi in Mumbai on Sunday. Taking to Instagram, a paparazzo account posted a video of Shilpa holding pizza boxes in her hands. She reacted after paparazzi tried to click her. Fans reacted to his video. (Also read: Taapsee Pannu says ‘aesa mat karo’ as paparazzi block his car door to click photos: ‘Oh my God, don’t attack me’)

Shilpa launched her new pizzeria, named Bizza. Taking to Instagram, she shared a video of her cafe trying different dishes and wrote, Sugar high, cause its Sunday Binge @bizza.mumbai.The beststtt Pizzas/shakes and dessert place in town.” She used the hashtags New Beginnings, Sweet tooth, opening day, milkshakes, happiness among others on the video.

In the paparazzo video, she wore a red dress and kept her hair down. She was holding two boxes of pizzas and handing them out to cameramen and paparazzi. She said, Ye photograph ke liye nhi hai, tum logo ke liye hai (this is not meant to be captured, these pizzas are for you). “She asked people to take the pizza slices because they were busy clicking on her. She asked one of the people to hand out the pizzas.

Reacting to the video, one person commented, Such a kind, generous and gentle person. Another person wrote, Shilpa ji is a true legend. Another person commented, So humble. My favorite person, one person wrote. Many people dropped heart emojis for Shilpa.

Shilpa married businessman Raj Kundra in 2009. She gave birth to Viaan in 2012. The couple welcomed Samisha in 2020 through surrogacy. Recently, she shared a video featuring her son and daughter during Janmashtami celebrations on her Instagram account.

Shilpa was last seen in Nikamma alongside Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia. She will be next in filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s first Indian Police Force web series. This marks his OTT debut, starring Sidharth Malhotra. She also has Sukhee as her next project.