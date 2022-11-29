Entertainment
WhatsApp rolls out new ‘Message Yourself’ feature globally
Alright, we haven't done a newsletter since Wednesday, and while Team USA was chilling like villains, the rest of the team was hard at work, so here are some of the highlights from the last half TechCrunchy week!
TechCrunch’s top 3
-
Talking to yourself has gone digital: Instead of having this internal monologue in your head, you can now play back all your thoughts in WhatsApp, Jagmeet writing. The messaging platform started rolling out an easier way to talk to each other today after completing beta testing.
-
Great Wall of Porn: It’s like that Rita and Katherine describe the wave of bots in China that makes it difficult to get legitimate search results on Twitter when trying to find something about Chinese cities. Why do you ask? Rita writes that the increase in this bot content coincides with an unprecedented wave of (COVID) protests that swept through major Chinese cities and universities over the weekend.
-
Your schedule, only more productive: Get ready for your calendar to be more than just a place to record the things you need to do that day. Roman writes about Amie, a startup that scooped up $7 million to tie your unplanned to-do list to your calendar. The app also allows users to be social with their colleagues.
Startups and VCs
SWVL, a Dubai-based public transport and shared mobility service provider, has achieved its second round of layoffs, affecting 50% of its remaining workforce, take reports. The news comes six months after SWVL laid off 32% (more than 400 employees) of its workforce as part of a portfolio optimization program aimed at achieving positive cash flow next year.
There are also some new funds in town! Harris reports that Early Light Ventures plots second $15 million fund for software underdogs, while Mike writes that BackingMinds is raising a new $50 million fund to fund normally overlooked entrepreneurs. He also writes about Pact, an all-female VC for mission-driven startups, backed by Anne Hathaway.
And we have five more for you:
Lessons for Raising $10 Million Without Giving Up a Board Seat
Picture credits: Ihor Reshetniak (Opens in a new window) /Getty Pictures
Over the past two years, smart calendar platform Reclaim.ai has raised $10 million “using a more phased approach,” writes co-founder Henry Shapiro.
“We did all of this without giving up a single seat on the board, and Reclaim employees continue to own more than two-thirds of the company’s equity,” rejecting the conventional wisdom that founders should “raise as much as possible as quickly as possible”.
In a TC+ article, Shapiro reviews the process used to identify follow-on investors, shares the email template used to pitch the SAFE, and explains why “a larger cap table means more founder control. “.
Three others from the TC+ team:
Big Tech inc.
Recent Amazons cost reduction measures seems to affect more than its delivery activities. pot holder writes that the company is switch off its wholesale distribution business, called Amazon Distribution, in India. Amazon had launched this unit to help neighborhood stores secure their inventory. The company has not explained why it is closing this particular business, but Manish notes that it is the third such Amazon unit to be closed in India.
Meanwhile, Natasha L reports that Meta has once again run into trouble with the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation (aka, the agency that regulates data protection). Facebook’s parent company is fined $275 million for what the agency said were data protection breaches that resulted in the leaking of personal information of some 530 million users.
Now enjoy six more:
-
Unblocked: After weeks of reports claiming this will happen, BlockFi has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcyand it could be FTX’s fault. Jacqueline wrote that FTX was going to buy BlockFi, and then, well, you know what happened to them. Based on the bankruptcy filing, BlockFi owes significant cash to creditors and is unfortunately now another highly valued and heavily backed crypto company that has not been able to make it work in this environment.
-
In the sea, you and me: It came managed to convince Apple to give him early access to the the Oceanic+ app and took the Apple Watch Ultra into the deep blue sea for our world exclusive review. It also has everything excited about the pricing model the app uses.
-
I spy: The US government is prohibit telecommunications and video surveillance equipment of several Chinese brands, such as Huawei and ZTE, citing the protection of the nations communication network. Carly see you.
-
Yahoola takes this company in holy partnership?: Yahoo takes a 25% stake in Taboolaan ad network, under a deal that will marry the two companies for the next 30 years, Roman writing.
-
Security concerns: The British government expands its online safety bill criminalize those who use the internet to encourage self-harm, Natasha L reports.
-
An apple a day: For his new turn, Musk fights with Applereports taylor.
