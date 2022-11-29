Can Black Hollywood Forgive Will Smith For Chris Rock’s Oscar Slap?

The night that Tyler Perry calls one of his most heartbreaking happened eight months ago. But the memory is still fresh and hurtful.

I felt the pain of black people in the room, Perry recalled. It was one of the worst feelings I’ve ever had in a room full of Hollywood people.

Perry, the phenomenally successful filmmaker and head of a huge media empire, was referring to this year’s Oscars, especially the jaw-dropping moment at the Dolby Theater and on global television when Will Smith jumped from his seat, took to the stage and hit Chris Rock moments after the comedian made a joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. Less than an hour later, Smith took the stage again, this time making a tearful but awkward reference to the attack as he accepted the lead actor award for King Richard.

The incident became the dominant talking point at this year’s Oscars, ruining what had until then been a powerful celebration of black achievement and excellence. The show was led by a black executive producer and included two black co-hosts, numerous black presenters, and an outstanding musical performance by Beyonc, in addition to the crop of black nominees.

Following the event, Smith attempted to explain and apologize for the assault before resigning his academy membership and subsequently being suspended from academy events, including the Oscars. , during 10 years. Aside from a few sharp jabs at the start of his current comedy tour, Rock defiantly refused to talk about the event. As a result, much of the initial furor died down over the spring and summer, only occasionally re-entering the news cycle, such as when Smith posted an Instagram video discussing the slap in July.

Still a hot topic of debate within the black creative community, centered on whether Smith should be hailed for defending his wife or convicted for punching another black artist, the slap has returned to center stage. this fall as Smith and Rock launch new high-profile efforts.

Apple Original Films has scheduled the promotion and release of Smith’s new film, Emancipation, for awards season; the period thriller, which cost $120 million to produce, will hit theaters Friday, followed by its December 9 debut on Apple TV+. The film features the actor as a slave embarking on a perilous journey to escape his oppressors and find freedom after Lincoln’s 1863 Emancipation Proclamation.

Rock, for his part, is performing several local dates on his Ego Death World Tour, including a sold-out four-night stand earlier this month at the Dolby Theater, the slap in the face. He will appear in a live Netflix concert early next year which will be broadcast around the world, fueling speculation that he will use this platform to finally talk about the event in detail.

But the buzz behind these projects has also laid bare a complicated reality within Black Hollywood: the slap still stings. Only now have the heated debates that erupted for several weeks after the Oscars been replaced by a more subdued, more sheltered than public unease.

We all love Chris Rock, and we all love Will Smith, says Los Angeles-based photographer Carell Augustus, whose new book, Black Hollywood: Reimagining Iconic Movie Moments, features images of black stars recreating scenes from classic movies. I thought what Will did was unacceptable. It didn’t change my view of his talent, but it did change my perception of him. I thought he should have been apprehended and pulled from the Oscars. I’ve had many conversations with actors, writers, and directors who feel 100% the same as me. But they will never be registered.

Lil Rel Howery exemplified the climate within black creative circles in his new HBO special, I Said It, Yall Thinking It. I’m in Hollywood, and all this crazy is going on, especially with black performers, the comedian said of the incident during the performance, which was taped in Chicago. Black people have a calm way of talking about it. Yeah, it happened. S. White people are in arms Oh my God, that was disgusting!

Howery continued: It was crazy, and Will shouldn’t have slapped Chris. But I understand. It’s not true, but I understand. Sometimes when one talks too much, he gets slapped. It’s like that.

Several entertainment personalities including Perry, actor-comedian Tiffany Haddish, comedian George Wallace and actor-comedian-writer Franklyn Ajaye were ready to share their views on their stance on the ramifications of the slap with The Times. . Many others contacted either did not respond or declined to comment.

Any desire to simply move on will become harder to achieve in the coming weeks as the rewards campaign around Emancipation heats up. The lack of closure may even affect the reception of movies, especially for black people inside and outside the entertainment industry.

I hope there will be some movement forward, but I really don’t think that will happen until Chris says something, and until he talks about how he felt , Perry said. And it’s totally his decision when to do it or not. But I don’t think things are going to change on the Hollywood side until Chris starts talking.

Perry joined Dave Chappelle, Rihanna, blackish designer Kenya Barris and other celebrities for a screening of Emancipation hosted by Smith in October.

What saddens me about Emancipation is that if none of this had happened, Will probably would have been nominated this year, Perry said. The film is phenomenal and [director] Antoine Fuqua did a phenomenal job. I can’t speak for all of them, but I can tell you the temperature of the black people I talk to is that they still support Will, but feel what he did was wrong.

He added, There are also these conversations in Hollywood with non-black people where there are black people sitting at the table, and they say they don’t understand how black people can give him standing ovations. But you have to understand our history, the black community is very open and very forgiving when something happens. We galvanize together and try to give grace and understanding.

Whether that grace and understanding comes for Smith, and in time for the Emancipations box office and awards prospects, may hinge on viewers’ ability to separate Smith’s Oscar actions from his role in the historical drama.

Wallace, for example, recalled being very upset after witnessing the slap: I said, I kinda like me Will Smith, but not today. Luckily her mother wasn’t there. She probably would have beaten her a. I was so angry because Chris Rock is like one of my children. When Will slapped Chris, he slapped me. And Chris will never forget that moment.

Still, the comic book veteran continued, I want to see Emancipation. The community is going to be half and half. But if the movie is good, we’ll give it credit. Time heals all wounds. Will be OK with time.

Haddish, who supported Smith after the incident, agreed. When I saw him arrive, it was like high school. But Will is a good person. He had his little moment. I love Will Smith and I love Chris Rock. It was crazy, but I think if Emancipation is a good movie, people will want to go see it. My friends always want to go see it. They won’t hold it against him.

Augustus is not convinced. I think it will be very difficult for people to separate the Will Smith we thought we knew from the guy who jumped on stage and embarrassed Chris Rock in front of about 1 billion people, he said. You simply cannot go back without apologizing and without reckoning with yourself. In particular, the photographer notes that there remains other unfinished business since the night of the slap, as Smith never publicly apologized to Venus and Serena Williams, who developed and produced King Richard, the story of their father and coach. Venus and Serena worked so hard to make this movie happen, and they had their moment taken away, he said.

Perhaps more important to the chances of emancipation with black audiences is its difficult subject matter, joining a series of projects in recent years that have focused on brutal depictions of racist violence, including HBO’s Watchmen and Lovecraft. Country, Prime Videos Them: Covenant and the Oscar-winning short Two Distant Strangers. Several of these productions have drawn criticism of Hollywood for profiting from black trauma pornography.

Ajaye, a comedian and former writer for In Living Color who appeared in Car Wash, Bridesmaids and other films, said: I don’t know how much appetite black people have to pay to see movies about the horrors of slavery, unless Dave Chappelle and Jordan Peele teamed up to make the rambunctious slavery comedy Uncle Toms Condo that would be box office gold.

But Ajaye, who resides in Melbourne, Australia, because America is too crazy for me, added that he doesn’t think the slap ruined Smith’s career.

If he had slapped Barack Obama, it would have been different, he said. I don’t think he lost black America. He didn’t lose me. He’s on probation, so if he can go the next few years without slapping anyone in public, that will be erased from his file and all tapes will be destroyed.