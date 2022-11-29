Kangana Ranaut Shares BTS Photos From Assam’s Emergency Program | Bollywood

Kangana Ranaut took to Instagram and shared behind-the-scenes photos from the set of Emergency. The cast and crew wrapped up the film’s Assam schedule on Monday. The film is based on the political upheaval in India during the emergency of 1975-77. Fans reacted to her photos with the film crew. (Also read: Kangana Ranaut slips in river during emergency reconnaissance, says “that’s what happens when you get too excited”)

In one of the photos, she took a picture of her team with happy and excited faces after the conclusion. In another photo, she walked with her crew members under an umbrella. She wore a brown jacket and black pants with a black cap. In another image, she was sitting on a rock in a jungle while looking back. She also posted a photo from the night shoot, where she posed while explaining something with her hands.

Sharing the photos on Instagram, Kangana wrote: Some stills of BTS from Emergency Assam program (clapper board emoji). Actors Khushi Bhardwaj and Mahima Chaudhry dropped heart emojis in the images.

Reacting to the footage, one of Kangana’s fans wrote: I’m looking forward to the emergency. Another fan commented, Blockbuster coming soon. Another fan wrote: Thank you for coming to Assam. I love you but I wish I could meet you! Anyway, I love you queen. You have my respect (red heart emoji).

Taking to Instagram Stories, Kangana posted a video with her team and wrote, And it’s over!!! @Manikarnikafilms #emergency Assam The calendar is coming to an end

Emergency stars Mahima Chaudhry, Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade and Vishak Nair in prominent roles alongside Kangana. Kangana will play the role of late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, while Shreyas Talpade will play the role of late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Anupam will play the character of revolutionary leader JP Narayan and Mahima Chaudhry will be seen as cultural activist and Indira Gandhis’ confidante, Pupul Jayakar. This film will mark Kangana’s first solo achievement. Ritesh Shah wrote the screenplay and dialogues for the film.

Kangana a Tejas by director Sarwesh Mewara, in which she will be seen playing the role of an Indian Air Force pilot. She recently announced the biopic of legendary theater artist Noti Binodini, in which she will play the lead role. She also has Tiku Weds Sheru along with Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur in the pipeline.