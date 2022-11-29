Legendary footage finds a new home at Sony – The Hollywood Reporter





Legendary Entertainment – Hollywood’s top producer and co-financier of big-budget studio fare – has found a new partner in Sony Pictures. Under the terms of the agreement, Legendary’s films will be distributed and marketed worldwide by Sony, with the exception of China, where Legendary East will handle these duties. Sony will also handle home entertainment and television distribution of these films. Sony doesn’t have a streaming service, and Legendary will continue to partner with other companies for streaming, like it did with Netflix on the Enola Holmes movies. The pact does not include the Dunes Where Godzilla franchises, which will continue to be published by Warner Bros., Legendary’s former partner. Dune: part two is due out of Warners on November 3, 2023. There’s no formal agreement for Sony to co-finance the legendary films, although it’s possible the two could explore that option later. “This is a rare opportunity to partner in this mutually beneficial way with true professionals, who are completely aligned with our theatrical commitment and our vision for this business,” said Josh Greenstein and Sanford Panitch, presidents of Sony Pictures Motion. Picture Group. “The creative brilliance and power of Legendary is enormous and we can’t wait to bring their work to cinemas around the world.” Legendary was founded in the early 2000s by Thomas Tull at a time when Hollywood studios relied heavily on outcropping co-financiers backed by private equity funds. The company put money into The Return of Superman and Christopher Nolan The black Knight trilogy. But as Tull established itself, he also wanted Legendary to become a full-fledged production company using the extensive distribution and marketing networks of a major studio. He produced and financed Chadwick Bosman-featured 42 and took the initiative to revive the Godzilla and King Kong franchises. After a long time at Warners, Legendary entered into a new distribution and co-financing deal with Universal which officially began in 2014. The Legendary-Universal marriage did not last long and Legendary returned to Warners in 2019 following the release of Tull in 2017. During the Universal years, Legendary had several misfires, including Skyscraper. Legendary was lead producer on two of the biggest hits of the pandemic: Dunes and Godzilla vs. Kong. But the relationship with Warners became strained when former WarnerMedia chief Jason Kilar didn’t wrap up Legendary by abruptly announcing that he was simultaneously sending all of his 2021 movie titles to HBO Max. “Sony’s commitment to theatrical distribution aligns with our vision of how best to get the most out of Legendary’s films,” said Legendary CEO Joshua Grode. “The incredible slate of films that Mary Parent has amassed are designed for the theatrical experience and we are thrilled to be partnering with Sony for this next phase of growth for Legendary…We are also grateful to Warner Bros. Pictures who have been a valued partner to Legendary for many years, and we look forward to continuing our work with the talented executives at Warner/Discovery. » Sony Pictures Motion Group CEO and Chairman Tom Rothman added: “Legendary is, well, legendary and we’re thrilled and fortunate to add the strong roster of Josh and Mary to our continued commitment to great movies on the big screen. screen.” Coming soon, Legendary has a number of projects in the works, including an adaptation of the 90s video game Duke Nukem, as good as The machine, with Bert Kreischer and Mark Hamill. The company’s long list of co-financing and co-production credits also includes Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, Uninterrupted and Interstellar.

