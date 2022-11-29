When Fawad Khan said he missed Bollywood and the “great friends” he made there | Bollywood

Fawad Khan was already one of the biggest names in the Pakistani entertainment industry when he made his Bollywood debut. And during his brief stint in Hindi cinema, he certainly left a mark with his performances. However, everything came to a halt after Pakistani artists were banned from Indian cinema as relations between the two countries soured. Fawad continued to work from home but once admitted that he missed Bollywood. Looking back at the age of 41 when Fawad remembered his days in Bollywood. Read also : Fawad Khan doesn’t know if Bollywood people would like to work with him again

Before becoming an actor, Fawad was best known as a member of alternative rock band Entity Paradigm. He made his film debut in 2007 with the acclaimed Pakistani film Khuda Kay Liye before making a name for himself with TV shows like Humsafar, Dastaan ​​and Zindagi Gulzar Hai. In 2014, he made his Bollywood debut opposite Sonam Kapoor in Khoobsurat. He only worked in two other Hindi films before the ban was enforced in 2016.

In an interview with Film Companion in 2021, Fawad was asked if he misses Bollywood. I do. I made great friends there, I still keep in touch with them. Yeah, I miss it. I miss Mumbai, it’s a beautiful city. In fact, every city I’ve been to, I’ve had a great experience, he says.

Fawad’s last outing in Hindi films was a supporting role in Karan Johars’ 2016 release Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. He will be seen on OTT in an original show by Zindagi which will air in India on Zee5. The show reunites him with his Zindagi Gulzar Hai co-star Sanam Saeed.

Fawad had a good 2022. He was first seen in a small role in the Marvel web series Ms Marvel. He then returned to film after six years in the Pakistani epic The Legend of Maula Jatt, which also stars Hamza Ali Abbasi, Humaima Malik and Mahira Khan. The film became the highest grossing Pakistani film of all time with a worldwide grossing of over 200 crore PKR. In several overseas markets like the US and UK, the film even outperformed bigger Indian titles like RRR, Ram Setu and Thank God.