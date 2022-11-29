‘Walker, Texas Ranger’ actor was 66 – The Hollywood Reporter





Clarence Gilyard, a veteran actor who played notable roles in die hard, Matlock and Walker, Texas Ranger who would later become a theater teacher and author, has died. He was 66 years old. The University of Nevada, Las Vegas College of Fine Arts, where Gilyard taught, announced his death on Monday afternoon, according to Las Vegas Review-Journal. He suffered from a long illness. No further details have been released. In a rich and varied career that spanned five decades, Gilyard found success in film, television and on stage. For movie buffs, he’s perhaps best known for playing Hans Gruber’s arrogant hacker Theo in 1988. Die hard. In the 1990s, Gilyard was a familiar face on prime-time television, first for playing private detective Conrad McMasters on the legal drama Matlock then, in a career-defining role, as Ranger James Trivette in the long-running series Walker, Texas Ranger. Born Clarence Darnell Gilyard Jr. in 1955, in Moses Lake, Washington, he grew up an Air Force brat. He entered the US Air Force Academy after high school but left after a year. He attended Sterling College in Kansas, playing wide receiver for the football team, but could not afford to stay there and moved to California. Gilyard then enrolled at Cal State University in Long Beach and enrolled in an acting class. Making progress as an actor, Gilyard dropped out of college and appeared in minor television roles, including on NBC. Different strokes. He also played Officer Ben Webster in the final season of Fries in the 1982-83 season, then played Roland Culp, opposite Jim Carrey on the failed NBC pilot The duck factory. Gilyard’s big TV break came in 1989 when he landed the role of Conrad McMasters in the NBC legal drama Matlock with a childhood hero in Andy Griffith. “Andy could have chosen any one of a thousand guys to be his partner for four seasons and he chose me,” Gilyard told the Review-Journal in 2017. “Andy was funny, a storyteller and a craftsman. I don’t think I was funny before him. He would teach me comedic timing. Replacing the fired Kene Holliday, Gilyard played Ben Matlock’s second private eye in nearly every episode of seasons four through seven, with guest appearances in season eight, for a total of 96 episodes. Clarence Gilyard and Chuck Norris in “Walker, Texas Ranger” Everett He left Matlock in 1993 to star in CBS’ Walker, Texas Ranger, the television series with which Gilyard is most closely associated. Alongside Chuck Norris’ Walker, Gilyard played Texas Rangers Sergeant James “Jimmy” Trivette, the protagonist’s best friend and partner. An incredibly popular show, Walker, Texas Ranger ran for eight seasons – a total of 203 episodes – and spawned a 2005 TV movie, The ordeal of firewhich featured a cameo from Gilyard. His other notable TV credits include NBC The facts of life and 227CBS’ Simon & Simon and a supporting role in Michael Mann’s highly influential TV movie Teardown of LA. Gilyard’s first film appearance was in 1986 and was the not insignificant role of Junior Grade Lt. Marcus “Sundown” Williams, one of the elite fighter pilots in Tony Scott’s monster hit. Superior gun. Gilyard’s best-known movie role came in John McTiernan’s action classic die hard (1988), playing tech genius Theo who is a key part of Hans Gruber’s gang of terrorist thieves. He revived his role as Theo for a well-received film Die Hard Commercial Battery which aired during Super Bowl LV in February 2021. The ad saw Gilyard reunite with die hard co-star Bruce Willis as well as De’voreaux White (Argyle limo driver). After appearing in die hardGilyard primarily focused on television work and didn’t have another prominent movie role until he landed the role of Bruce Barnes in the faith-based franchise. Left over. An openly religious man and convert to Catholicism, Gilyard emerged in the 2000s Left over and the 2002 sequel Left Behind II: Tribulation Force. He also appeared in the 2014 religious drama A question of faith. More soon…

