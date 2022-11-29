Hollywood Bowl 2023 lineup will include performances by Jill Scott, The Beach Boys, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizardand more





Top left: King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard, The Beach Boys, Louis Tomlinson, Jill Scott and Chris Thile The Hollywood Bowl has only just wrapped up its illustrious 2022 season and already the famed Los Angeles concert venue is launching some amazing show announcements for its 2023 season. As part of the 2023 Hollywood Bowl season, Jill Scott, The Beach Boys, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard and Louis Tomlinson will all perform in the emblematic venue which has just celebrated its centenary. This is just a taste of the upcoming season at the Hollywood Bowl. The full 2023 Hollywood Bowl season will be announced in February 2023. Louis Tomlinson: Faith In The Future World Tour 2023 Friday, June 30, 2023

GET TICKETS King Gizzard and the Lizard Sorcerer Wednesday, June 23, 2023

GET TICKETS Jill Scott Thursday, June 22, 2023

This is a special show with her performing the Who is Jill Scott album.

GET TICKETS beach boys with the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra with Thomas Wilkins, conductor

2 4 July 2023

Tickets for this will only be available by subscription and single tickets will go on sale in May.

GET TICKETS Dates for other popular annual Hollywood Bowl events have also been scheduled, including Movie Night on Sunday, July 9; Smooth Summer Jazz on Sunday August 27; and the Sing-A-Long music sound, hosted by Melissa Peterman on Saturday, September 16. A d Some of the aforementioned Hollywood Bowl 2023 shows are on sale now! See their respective listings (above) for ticket purchases. As for the rest of the season at the Hollywood Bowl, tickets will go on sale in a staggered fashion as usual: Bundled sales on sale in February 2023

New subscriptions available February 7, 2023.

Create your own packages available Tuesday, March 14, 2023.

The Hollywood Bowl box office opens for single ticket sales on Tuesday, May 2, 2023. Advertising Related

