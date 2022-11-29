Will Smith appears on ‘The Daily Show’ in his first late-night interview since the Oscars slap

Actor Will Smith appeared on ‘The Daily Show With Trevor Noah’ in his first late-night interview since the Oscars controversy.
While promoting his new historical drama “Emancipation,” Smith’s chat with the late-night host understandably delved into his Oscar night controversy, in which he slapped Chris Rock onstage as the comedian introduced the category of Best Documentary Feature.
“I was absent,” Will Smith said, making the crowd laugh when the subject of his absence from the public eye was brought up, reports “Variety.”
” What did you do ? »
“It was a horrible night, as you can imagine. There are a lot of nuances and complexities. But at the end of the day, I just – I lost my mind, you know?” Smith continued.
“I was going through something that night, you know? Not that it justifies my behavior at all… It was a lot of things. It was the little boy who saw his father beat up his mother, you know? Everything it just bubbled up at that point. That’s not who I want to be.”
Noah chimed in, offering his own perspective on the situation and recalling discussions he had had with his peers about the controversy.
“I love Chris. I’m friends with him. I love you, but it’s fucked up…I know as black people, black people get together and say, ‘What is Will? was doing? What happened?’ A lot of black people were like, ‘He should go to jail, like, you gotta relax,'” Noah said, making Smith laugh.
“Some people overreacted, which caused some people to underreact.”
Smith shared an anecdote from the aftermath of the Oscars aftermath when he was already dealing with the aftermath of his outburst in his private life.
“I was gone. It was a rage that had been bottled up for a very long time,” Smith said, “My nephew is nine. He’s the sweetest little boy.”
“We came home. He had stayed up late to see his Uncle Will and we’re sitting in my kitchen and he’s on my lap and he’s holding the Oscar and he’s just like, ‘Why did you hit that man, Uncle Will?’ Shit. Why are you trying to Oprah me?
Smith also discussed “empowerment,” sharing the decision-making that led him to the project. Based on true events, the film stars Smith as a runaway slave who becomes known to the world as “Whipped Peter”, as widely circulated photographs of keloid scars on his back exposed the extreme brutality of slavery.
Seeing that image for the first time was one of the things that really made me want to explore that, because you see the image, but you don’t know who it is, you don’t know what it is. ‘History,’ Smith said. Slavery was one of the most brutal aspects of human history…It’s hard to understand the level of human cruelty. My daughter asked me, dad, did- do we really need another slave movie? I said, Daby, ‘I promise you I won’t make a slave movie. This is a movie about freedom.'”