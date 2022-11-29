Entertainment
Chinese cultural elements shine in Hollywood’s iconic 90th Christmas parade_Xinhua
Members of the local Chinese community perform during the 90th Hollywood Christmas Parade in Los Angeles, the United States, November 27, 2022. The Christmas season in Los Angeles, in the U.S. state of California, has kicked off with a roar on Sunday as life-size dinosaurs from the live show “Dinosaurs in the Valley” ransacked Hollywood Blvd during the annual Hollywood Christmas Parade.
Everything was done, with giant balloons, floats, marching bands, voice artists, international performers and the largest group of Chinese artists ever presented in its 90-year history. (Photo by Zeng Hui/Xinhua)
by Julia Pierrepont III, Gao Shan
LOS ANGELES, Nov. 28 (Xinhua) — The Christmas season in Los Angeles, California, in the western United States, kicked off with a bang on Sunday as the show’s life-size dinosaurs Live “Dinosaurs in the Valley” were unleashed on Hollywood Blvd in the annual Hollywood Christmas Parade.
Hosted by TV stars Eric Estrada and Laura McKenzie, and with actor and philanthropist Danny Trejo as Grand Marshal, the parade celebrated its 90th anniversary this year.
Everything was done, with giant balloons, floats, marching bands, voice artists, international performers and the largest group of Chinese artists ever presented in its 90-year history.
The participating Chinese groups were organized by the Southern California China-US Organizations Roundtable with assistance from the Sino US Performing Arts Association and other leading Chinese organizations.
“It was an honor for us to participate in such an important American holiday,” Phoebe Chen Huang, chairwoman and spokesperson of the Southern California China-American Organizations Roundtable, told Xinhua.
Chinese performers included dazzling golden and crimson lion dancers, dragon dancers and leaping Kung Fu performers. Chinese history was well represented with beautiful and colorful costumed performers and groups dressed in stunning traditional costumes and Hanfu from different eras of Chinese history.
Zhu Yanyu, one of many Hanfu enthusiasts from the local Chinese community who took part in the parade, said the 90th anniversary of the Hollywood Christmas Parade was a wonderful opportunity to help introduce Chinese culture to the American company.
“We went to all the dress rehearsals and spent hours together rehearsing several times before the parade,” Zhu said, adding that she and other Hanfu performers wanted to captivate the audience with their beautiful traditional Chinese clothes.
Ethan Xing, director of operations of the Sino US Performing Arts Association, told Xinhua that “Happy to share their proud cultural heritage, our Hanfu artists send holiday greetings to audiences and viewers across the United States.”
Parade publicist Steve Moyer calls the parade a “melting pot” that brings together bands from around the world. The Chinese bands, he said, were “colorful” and “beautiful”.
“We have over 180 Chinese artists this year, the highest number ever,” Moyer told Xinhua. “And what a show they put on with their lion dancers, dragon dancers, Kung Fu performers, traditional costumes and so many other interesting and colorful performers!”
McKenzie, co-host of the parade and Emmy-nominated author and TV show host, told Xinhua that the parade meant so much to the whole community. She has traveled extensively in China, including Shanghai, Beijing, Xi’an, and is thrilled that the show brings global culture on board. “We welcome groups from China and all over the world. It’s wonderful to learn about other cultures and see their beautiful costumes.”
Emma Sharratt, head of the parade committee, told Xinhua, “It’s fantastic that the Chinese and Chinese-American community has really pulled out all the stops this year to help us make our 90th anniversary the best it can be.”
Parade host Estrada told Xinhua, “The parade is a good all-round family event, especially with so many different cultures represented this year.”
Zhang Ping, the Chinese consul general in Los Angeles, attended the festivities as a VIP guest, joining Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and other local officials.
“I am glad that the Chinese community was able to participate in the parade where the artists gave an excellent presentation of the splendid Chinese culture. It is a good way to present the vigor and vitality of the Chinese community and a good way to promote cultural diversity, as well as the friendship between the Chinese and American peoples,” he said.
“I hope there will be more such events that bring together people from different ethnic and cultural backgrounds,” Zhang added.
Performers in traditional Chinese dress attend the 90th Hollywood Christmas Parade in Los Angeles, the United States on November 27, 2022. The Christmas season in Los Angeles, California, western United States United, kicked off with a roar on Sunday as life-size dinosaurs from the live show “Dinosaurs in the Valley” ransacked Hollywood Blvd during the annual Hollywood Christmas Parade.
Everything was done, with giant balloons, floats, marching bands, voice artists, international performers and the largest group of Chinese artists ever presented in its 90-year history. (Xinhua)
Performers in traditional Chinese dress attend the 90th Hollywood Christmas Parade in Los Angeles, the United States on November 27, 2022. The Christmas season in Los Angeles, California, western United States United, kicked off with a roar on Sunday as life-size dinosaurs from the live show “Dinosaurs in the Valley” ransacked Hollywood Blvd during the annual Hollywood Christmas Parade.
Everything was done, with giant balloons, floats, marching bands, voice artists, international performers and the largest group of Chinese artists ever presented in its 90-year history. (Photo by Zeng Hui/Xinhua)
Chinese dragon dancers perform during the 90th Hollywood Christmas Parade in Los Angeles, the United States, Nov. 27, 2022. Los Angeles’ Christmas season in the U.S. state of California kicked off on Sunday with a roar as life-size dinosaurs from the live show “Dinosaurs in the Valley” trashed Hollywood Blvd during the annual Hollywood Christmas Parade.
Everything was done, with giant balloons, floats, marching bands, voice artists, international performers and the largest group of Chinese artists ever presented in its 90-year history. (Xinhua)
Chinese lion dancers perform during the 90th Hollywood Christmas Parade in Los Angeles, the United States, Nov. 27, 2022. Los Angeles’ Christmas season in the U.S. state of California kicked off on Sunday with a roar as life-size dinosaurs from the live show “Dinosaurs in the Valley” trashed Hollywood Blvd during the annual Hollywood Christmas Parade.
Everything was done, with giant balloons, floats, marching bands, voice artists, international performers and the largest group of Chinese artists ever presented in its 90-year history. (Xinhua)
Chinese lion dancers perform during the 90th Hollywood Christmas Parade in Los Angeles, the United States, Nov. 27, 2022. Los Angeles’ Christmas season in the U.S. state of California kicked off on Sunday with a roar as life-size dinosaurs from the live show “Dinosaurs in the Valley” trashed Hollywood Blvd during the annual Hollywood Christmas Parade.
Everything was done, with giant balloons, floats, marching bands, voice artists, international performers and the largest group of Chinese artists ever presented in its 90-year history. (Photo by Zeng Hui/Xinhua)
|
Sources
2/ https://english.news.cn/20221129/f80225a5e8c94d46944fc31eabce8799/c.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Chinese cultural elements shine in Hollywood’s iconic 90th Christmas parade_Xinhua
- Prime Minister Tony Blair said it would be unwise to ignore Qatar, which invests heavily in Britain.
- Fairmont Squirt ‘B’ Hockey Nets Back-to-Back Wins | News, sports, jobs
- How To Stop Fast Fashion: Sometimes We Don’t Need Retail Therapy, We Need Real Therapy | Fashion
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 News Teased by Venom Actor
- Donald Trump launches a poll on the vice-presidential choices in 2024; news site lists Reynolds as potential running mate
- Ravindra Jadeja, campaigning for his wife Rivaba, meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of the 2022 elections in Gujarat
- Katrina Kaif stuns in a dreamy blue saree in latest photos
- Mater Dei Girls’ Tennis Ended Season With CIF State SoCal Championship – Orange County Register
- 33 Best Cyber Monday Apparel Deals of 2022 You Can Still Buy: Aerie, Ugg, Patagonia, LL Bean
- Visit Mangkunegaran, First Lady Iriana Joko Widodo Check Kaesang-Erina Wedding Location
- Will Smith appears on ‘The Daily Show’ in his first late-night interview since the Oscars slap