Chinese cultural elements shine in Hollywood’s iconic 90th Christmas parade_Xinhua

Members of the local Chinese community perform during the 90th Hollywood Christmas Parade in Los Angeles, the United States, November 27, 2022. The Christmas season in Los Angeles, in the U.S. state of California, has kicked off with a roar on Sunday as life-size dinosaurs from the live show “Dinosaurs in the Valley” ransacked Hollywood Blvd during the annual Hollywood Christmas Parade.

Everything was done, with giant balloons, floats, marching bands, voice artists, international performers and the largest group of Chinese artists ever presented in its 90-year history. (Photo by Zeng Hui/Xinhua)

by Julia Pierrepont III, Gao Shan

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 28 (Xinhua) — The Christmas season in Los Angeles, California, in the western United States, kicked off with a bang on Sunday as the show’s life-size dinosaurs Live “Dinosaurs in the Valley” were unleashed on Hollywood Blvd in the annual Hollywood Christmas Parade.

Hosted by TV stars Eric Estrada and Laura McKenzie, and with actor and philanthropist Danny Trejo as Grand Marshal, the parade celebrated its 90th anniversary this year.

Everything was done, with giant balloons, floats, marching bands, voice artists, international performers and the largest group of Chinese artists ever presented in its 90-year history.

The participating Chinese groups were organized by the Southern California China-US Organizations Roundtable with assistance from the Sino US Performing Arts Association and other leading Chinese organizations.

“It was an honor for us to participate in such an important American holiday,” Phoebe Chen Huang, chairwoman and spokesperson of the Southern California China-American Organizations Roundtable, told Xinhua.

Chinese performers included dazzling golden and crimson lion dancers, dragon dancers and leaping Kung Fu performers. Chinese history was well represented with beautiful and colorful costumed performers and groups dressed in stunning traditional costumes and Hanfu from different eras of Chinese history.

Zhu Yanyu, one of many Hanfu enthusiasts from the local Chinese community who took part in the parade, said the 90th anniversary of the Hollywood Christmas Parade was a wonderful opportunity to help introduce Chinese culture to the American company.

“We went to all the dress rehearsals and spent hours together rehearsing several times before the parade,” Zhu said, adding that she and other Hanfu performers wanted to captivate the audience with their beautiful traditional Chinese clothes.

Ethan Xing, director of operations of the Sino US Performing Arts Association, told Xinhua that “Happy to share their proud cultural heritage, our Hanfu artists send holiday greetings to audiences and viewers across the United States.”

Parade publicist Steve Moyer calls the parade a “melting pot” that brings together bands from around the world. The Chinese bands, he said, were “colorful” and “beautiful”.

“We have over 180 Chinese artists this year, the highest number ever,” Moyer told Xinhua. “And what a show they put on with their lion dancers, dragon dancers, Kung Fu performers, traditional costumes and so many other interesting and colorful performers!”

McKenzie, co-host of the parade and Emmy-nominated author and TV show host, told Xinhua that the parade meant so much to the whole community. She has traveled extensively in China, including Shanghai, Beijing, Xi’an, and is thrilled that the show brings global culture on board. “We welcome groups from China and all over the world. It’s wonderful to learn about other cultures and see their beautiful costumes.”

Emma Sharratt, head of the parade committee, told Xinhua, “It’s fantastic that the Chinese and Chinese-American community has really pulled out all the stops this year to help us make our 90th anniversary the best it can be.”

Parade host Estrada told Xinhua, “The parade is a good all-round family event, especially with so many different cultures represented this year.”

Zhang Ping, the Chinese consul general in Los Angeles, attended the festivities as a VIP guest, joining Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and other local officials.

“I am glad that the Chinese community was able to participate in the parade where the artists gave an excellent presentation of the splendid Chinese culture. It is a good way to present the vigor and vitality of the Chinese community and a good way to promote cultural diversity, as well as the friendship between the Chinese and American peoples,” he said.

“I hope there will be more such events that bring together people from different ethnic and cultural backgrounds,” Zhang added.

Performers in traditional Chinese dress attend the 90th Hollywood Christmas Parade in Los Angeles, the United States on November 27, 2022. The Christmas season in Los Angeles, California, western United States United, kicked off with a roar on Sunday as life-size dinosaurs from the live show “Dinosaurs in the Valley” ransacked Hollywood Blvd during the annual Hollywood Christmas Parade.

Everything was done, with giant balloons, floats, marching bands, voice artists, international performers and the largest group of Chinese artists ever presented in its 90-year history. (Xinhua)

Performers in traditional Chinese dress attend the 90th Hollywood Christmas Parade in Los Angeles, the United States on November 27, 2022. The Christmas season in Los Angeles, California, western United States United, kicked off with a roar on Sunday as life-size dinosaurs from the live show “Dinosaurs in the Valley” ransacked Hollywood Blvd during the annual Hollywood Christmas Parade.

Everything was done, with giant balloons, floats, marching bands, voice artists, international performers and the largest group of Chinese artists ever presented in its 90-year history. (Photo by Zeng Hui/Xinhua)

Chinese dragon dancers perform during the 90th Hollywood Christmas Parade in Los Angeles, the United States, Nov. 27, 2022. Los Angeles’ Christmas season in the U.S. state of California kicked off on Sunday with a roar as life-size dinosaurs from the live show “Dinosaurs in the Valley” trashed Hollywood Blvd during the annual Hollywood Christmas Parade.

Everything was done, with giant balloons, floats, marching bands, voice artists, international performers and the largest group of Chinese artists ever presented in its 90-year history. (Xinhua)

Chinese lion dancers perform during the 90th Hollywood Christmas Parade in Los Angeles, the United States, Nov. 27, 2022. Los Angeles’ Christmas season in the U.S. state of California kicked off on Sunday with a roar as life-size dinosaurs from the live show “Dinosaurs in the Valley” trashed Hollywood Blvd during the annual Hollywood Christmas Parade.

Everything was done, with giant balloons, floats, marching bands, voice artists, international performers and the largest group of Chinese artists ever presented in its 90-year history. (Xinhua)

Chinese lion dancers perform during the 90th Hollywood Christmas Parade in Los Angeles, the United States, Nov. 27, 2022. Los Angeles’ Christmas season in the U.S. state of California kicked off on Sunday with a roar as life-size dinosaurs from the live show “Dinosaurs in the Valley” trashed Hollywood Blvd during the annual Hollywood Christmas Parade.

Everything was done, with giant balloons, floats, marching bands, voice artists, international performers and the largest group of Chinese artists ever presented in its 90-year history. (Photo by Zeng Hui/Xinhua)