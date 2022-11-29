Drishyam 2 Crosses Rs 200 Crore Worldwide Box Office – 5th Bollywood film of 2022 to do so





Drishyam 2 crosses Rs 200 crore globally in 10 days. The Ajay Devgn star becomes the 5th Bollywood film to achieve this feat at the Box Office. Check out the detailed box office collection report of Drishyam 2 after 10 days. Drishyam 2 crosses Rs 200 Crore at the global box office and becomes the 5th Bollywood film of 2022 to do so – Check out the detailed collection report after 10 days Drishyam 2 Global Box Office Collection Detailed Report: Drishyam 2 is on a fantastic run at the Box Office. The Ajay Devgn starrer broke the Rs 200 crore mark at the global box office, adding a new feather to his ceiling. Directed by Abhishek Pathak, Drishyam 2 is the remake of Mohanlal’s film with the same title. However, while the original movie missed out on theatrical release, the Hindi version is climbing new steps towards success every day. As reported by the trade website Saknilkthe film became the 5th Bollywood film of 2022 and the 6th post-pandemic Bollywood film to cross Rs 200 crore worldwide. Drishyam 2 surpassed a double century within 10 days of its Box Office release. The film’s domestic collection till its second Sunday stands at Rs 143.90 crore nett, and the worldwide collection is at Rs 203 crore. CHECK DRISHYAM 2 HINDI’S DAY-WISE OFFICE BREAK IN INDIA: Friday: Rs 15.38 crore Saturday: 21.59 million rupees Sunday: 27.17 million rupees Monday: 11.87 million rupees Tuesday: 10.48 million rupees Wednesday: 9.55 million rupees Thursday: 8.62 million rupees

Total (week 1): 104.66 million rupees Friday: 7.87 million rupees Saturday: 14.05 million rupees Sunday: 17.32 million rupees

Total (after 10 days): 143.90 million rupees Drishyam 2, which also features Tabu, Ishita Dutta, Akshaye Khanna and Shriya Saran in prominent roles, plans to end its second week with a collection of around Rs 58 crore nett. The film recorded exceptionally in the two weeks despite the release of a new film – Bhediya – targeting the same family audience in theaters. After its four days at the domestic box office, Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon’s creature comedy has collected around Rs 30 crore nett. Drishyam 2 seems to take over Bhediya in a fabulous way. What do you think? Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates at Drishyam 2!



