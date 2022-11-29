Harry Styles is the latest in a long line of British pop stars turned actors

Everyone seems to like Harry Styles (ok, maybe save for Olivia Wilde). The 28-year-old British idol, who first achieved huge success as a member of the boy band A direction before going solo six years ago, won a Grammy last year for best pop solo performance for “Watermelon Sugar.” And he’s up for a total of six this year for his single ‘As It Was’ and album ‘Harry’s House’. And it’s hard not to miss footage of his energetic concerts filled with screaming women of all ages on TikTok.

Although there were two One Direction concert films, Styles eschewed rock and roll on the big screen, instead appearing as a WWII soldier in Christopher Nolan‘s acclaimed “Dunkirk” in 2017 and starred in two high-profile films this fall: Olivia Wildethe “Stepford Wives”-style thriller “Don’t Worry Darling” and the romantic drama “My Policeman.” In the latter, he gives a “Style-ish” turn as a young policeman who has an affair with a museum curator (David Dawson) in the 1950s – a time when homosexuality was illegal in England.

The LA Times singled out Styles: “Young Tom, engagingly played with a sort of approachable, dreamy, all-encompassing charisma by actor-pop-star ‘it boy’ Styles, is largely a character so appealing and moving that he carries on the day here. .

Styles is just the latest British rocker to take the game seriously.

However Cliff Richard is best known for the 1980 duet “Suddenly” with Olivia Newton Johnhe has sold over 250 albums worldwide and 21.5 million singles in the UK alone, second only to The Beatles and The rolling stones. The 82-year-old shot to fame with his band The shadows as a teenager in the late 1950s, several years before the British invasion. Although his music became more low-key when he embraced Christianity, he was initially more of a true rocker.

Although he starred in a trio of lighthearted musicals in the early 1960s – including Peter Yates‘ directorial debut, 1963’s ‘Summer Holiday’, he showed a less smooth side in the 1959 musical satire ‘Espresso Bongo’. He plays a struggling singer who is discovered in an espresso bar by a skilled hustler (Laurence Harvey) always looking for new talents to exploit. But Harvey gets more than he bargains for with Richard.

The Old Yorker blog noted that Richard was “only nineteen when he made the film and his lack of acting experience is evident. He doesn’t get inside the character and his readings of lines are particularly wooden when Bongo spouts youthful lingo…. He’s probably become a more technically proficient actor in light pop vehicular films…. Still, Richard’s physical presence in ‘Expresso Bongo is strongly expressive. ever chubby gives Bongo the increasingly relentless quality. This naïve boy has just realized his commercial potential – with realization comes a determination to make the decisions. Cliff Richard handles the transition with persuasion.

The Beatles were lucky to have the innovative director Richard Lester in their classic and influential rock musicals: 1964’s “A Hard Day’s Night” and “Help!” of 1965, just like the Dave Clark Five when the Oscar-nominated director John Borman debuted with their acclaimed hit film “Having a Wild Weekend” from 1965.

The New York Times wrote, “Where the Beatles film was, in a sense, a runaway surreal satire on the phenomenon of themselves and their fans, this one is almost a wistful romance, laced with surreal farce. , on the eagerness of overexposed young people. showfolk to get away from it all and find some peace.

Marianne Faithful (“As Tears Goes By”) and Mick Jagger’s ex-GF starred in such movies Michael Winnerthe controversial 1967 “I’ll Never Forget His Name”, which was released without the MPAA seal of approval, Jack Cardiff’s X-rated 1968 “The Girl on a Motorcycle” and Tony Richardson‘s 1969 “Hamlet” as Ophelia. She’s managed to appear in various projects over the years, even leading her voice to a character in “Dune” in 2021.

In 1970, Jagger followed the X-rated route in Nicolas Roeg and Donald CammelOutrageous black “performance”. Supposedly, some of the sex scenes between Jagger and the actress Anita Pallenbergwas Keith Richards‘ girlfriend at the time, were so explicit that the processing lab didn’t want to develop it. And according to IMDB.co, the wife of a Warner Bros. executive. threw up during a test screening and the audience was offered their money.

The often cruel acerbic New York Times Jean-Simon hated ‘Performance’, especially Jagger: “There’s the movie’s supreme horror, Mick Jagger, whose lack of talent is matched only by revulsion of epic proportions – just on those pink grease lips, a comedy “Iliad” and “Odyssey” could be listed.

Ironically, nearly half a century later, the New York Times hailed his performance in the 2019 thriller “The Burnt Orange Heresy” in which he plays a wealthy and manipulative art collector: “Jagger shows a refreshing lack of conventional vanity…. His character is a nonchalant Lucifer, and in this case, the strongest reason to see this film.

Perhaps the most successful on-screen rocker was david bowie. Of course, not all the films he made were good – did anyone survive ‘Just a Gigolo’ in 1978? But his erotic and androgenic stage persona translated beautifully to the big screen, most notably in Roeg’s 1976 sci-fi epic “The Man Who Fell to Earth.” The New York Times noted, “Mr. Bowie gives an extraordinary performance. The details, the chemistry of this tall, pale figure with black-rimmed eyes are clearly not human. Yet he gains film, tragic strength as a stranger captured and destroyed in a foreign land.

Bowie earned 36 credits as an actor working with the likes of Tony Scott (1983 “Hunger”); Nagisa Oshima (1983 “Merry Christmas Mr. Lawrence”); Julien-Temple (1986 “Absolutely Beginners”); Jim Henson (1986 “Labyrinth”); Martin Scorsese (1988 “The Last Temptation of Christ”); and David Lynch (Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me from 1992 and Twin Peaks: The Missing Pieces from 2014). And he wasn’t above having fun. He won an MTV Movie Award for Best Cameo Nomination for Ben Stillerfrom the popular 2001 comedy “Zoolander” and was the voice of Lord Royal Highness in the 2007 episode of “SpongeBob SquarePants,” the classic animated series the singer loved.

Six years after his death at the age of 69, Bowie is back on the big screen with the documentary “Moonage Daydream”, which examines his personal and creative journey. The film, sanctioned by the Bowie Estate, was nominated for six Critics Choice Documentary Awards.

