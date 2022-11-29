Jay Leno jokes about crash and gets standing ovation in first stand-up set after suffering gasoline burns (Exclusive)





Jay Leno is back to make the public laugh! The comedian returned to the stage Sunday night at the Comedy Magic Club in Hermosa Beach, Calif. The 72-year-old was back for his regular Sunday night set just six days after being released from the Grossman Burn Center with second- and third-degree burns from a gasoline fire that occurred in his garage while working on a steam car. He appeared to be in good spirits when Access Hollywood spoke to him as he arrived with his wife by his side, ahead of his performance. He joked National Enquirer got it all wrong, they said I was in the hospital because Nancy Pelosi hit me in the head with the hammer, that’s not what happened. But his joke didn’t stop there, We had two shows tonight, regular and extra crispy. Also, I never thought of myself as a roast comic. When asked by reporters if anyone inspired his return to acting, Jay said, “I was in the hospital for a few days and now I’m back and working again. People do this every day. Jay wore a dark suit with his traditional signature Demin shirt underneath with his facial scars barely visible, with noticeable redness on one side of his cheek. The former Tonight Show host only addressed the incident in the opening minutes before continuing with his set. Jay has performed at the club almost every week since 1992, when he became host of The Tonight Show, but it was one of the few times he received a standing ovation, one of the employees said from the venue to Access Hollywood. Arsenio Hall and his longtime friend Jimmy Brogan opened for Leno. Arsenio said during his set that the legendary comedian called him after he was released from the hospital and asked him to join the show. He reflects on the evening as he leaves the room, What gave me strength? I’m a comedian, there’s no strength in telling stupid jokes. On Wednesday, Jay was seen delivering goody bags and thank you cards to doctors at the Grossman Burn Center on Wednesday in photos obtained by the Daily Mail. In the photos, he was seen wearing a blue denim button-up shirt and carrying a box of Milk Bar cookies for hospital staff. But it doesn’t seem like the gratitude will stop there, returning to his car, he says, I want to make a profit for this hospital to help people who are burned and can’t afford it. On November 12, Jay was working on his car when a gasoline fire broke out, which caused burns to his face, hands and wrists. His rep told Access Hollywood at the time how grateful he was to the Grossman Burn Center staff and their excitement about returning home. He would like to let everyone know how grateful he is for the care he received and very much appreciates all the well wishes, his rep told Access. He is looking forward to spending Thanksgiving with his family and friends and wishes everyone a wonderful holiday.

Jay Leno then and now See the gallery

Copyright 2022 by NBC Universal, Inc.. All rights reserved. This material may not be republished, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.accessonline.com/articles/jay-leno-jokes-about-accident-gets-standing-ovation-in-first-stand-up-set-after-suffering-gasoline-fire-burns-exclusive The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos