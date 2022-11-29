Review: Red Velvets’ portrayal of 19th century Shakespearean actor Ira Aldridge brings thunder to the Crows Theater

Amelia Sargisson, left, and Allan Louis star in Red Velvet.John Lauener/Ravens Theater

Ira Aldridge (1807-1867) was not only the best-known black actor of his time in Europe. He was also, according to his most recent biographer Bernth Lindfors, the most visible black man in Europe in the mid-19th century.

red velvet, a 2012 play by British playwright Lolita Chakrabarti which is currently having a strong Toronto premiere at the Crows Theatre, makes Aldridge visible on stage once again to today’s audiences.

Allan Louis, a prominent member of the Shaw Festival ensemble, plays Aldridge at two ages. In the (somewhat alien) scenes that frame the play, we see him in the last days of his life on tour playing King Lear in Eastern Europe.

It’s a local Polish journalist’s (Amelia Sargisson) insistent questioning of her lack of recent stage appearances in London that then brings the action back to that city in 1833.

That year, Aldridge paved the way for black actors by playing Othello at the Theater Royal, Covent Garden, replacing stage star Edmund Kean who had collapsed on stage and later died.

As the all-white Keans society gathers to find out who will step into this role, there is unrest on the streets of London linked to the recent passage of the Abolition of Slavery Act.

Young Henry Forrester (an amusing Nathan Howe) is giddy at this moment of progress, while Bernard Warde (Patrick McManus) complains that he doesn’t care how the sugar gets into his tea as long as he does. (A black servant named Connie (Starr Domingue) is also on hand to serve this tea while listening to everything and largely being ignored.)

When French theater manager Pierre Laporte (Kyle Blair) announces that his old friend Aldridge will be the new Othello, it sets off reverberations throughout the company and eventually throughout the city.

The cast drives a wedge between Keans’ son, Charles Kean (Jeff Lillico), who played Iago and is strongly opposed to Aldridges’ casting, and his fiancée, Ellen Tree (Ellen Denny), who played Desdemona and is enthusiastic by the new leader.

But as an audience sells out Aldridge’s debut, theater critics, as they have so often done throughout history, start serious trouble by airing their biases in their reviews overnight. One, and this is taken from an actual critical appraisal of Aldridges’ work which appeared in The Times of London, alleges that due to the shape of his lips, it is completely impossible for him to pronounce English. (The Times was one of several British newspapers at the time to take money from the pro-slavery lobby and Lindfors notes in his biography that the influence may have extended to criticisms of Aldridges’ work .)

Whereas in red velvetChakrabarti chose to avoid the long bio-coin arc and focus on a moment in Aldridge’s exceptional life and career that culminated in dramatic conflict. She also offers fascinating behind-the-scenes insight into her and other stage practices of time.

It’s touching to watch Louiss Aldridge deal with his nerves from the first night with his wife (Sargisson again) like any other theater performer of any time and a delight to watch his art unfold in rehearsals as he and Tree work out their various acting techniques. Chakrabartis’ storyline also ably illustrates how these style issues, such as the extent to which an actor should dedicate themselves to a role rather than escaping from it, are loaded when you’re visibly different.

Director Cherissa Richards and another enviable ensemble from the Crows Theater bring red velvet on the Toronto stage smoothly, successfully ironing out flaws in the script’s structure. Louis is a layered Aldridge – a charisma blanketed in insecurity and surrounded by lively and playful sketches by others, especially Sargisson as a series of underwritten women.

Samuel Taylor Coleridge wrote of the elder Kean that: To see him act is like reading Shakespeare by flashes. Chakrabartis’ play (which was originally created with her husband, well-known Royal Shakespeare Company veteran Adrian Lester, in the lead) aims to bring the lesser-known Aldridge to fame, as one character puts it. which will betray him later, the thunder that follows.

His play, performed in Canada, however, places the history of the British stage and Shakespeare at the center of our own theatrical culture. It is interesting to see red velvet so close on the heels of the Studio 180/Mirvish production by Paula Vogels Indecentwhich followed a Yiddish play called god of vengeance on a triumphant European tour, then on a controversial and censored run in New York.

The lesson to be learned from their pairing is that the West End and Broadway are often the most reactionary places to put on a play and yet our attention is always drawn there even when we delve into the supposedly hidden history of the past. It is a paradox to note.