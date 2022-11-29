Will Smith hopes Oscar slap doesn’t ‘penalize’ Emancipation movie – The Hollywood Reporter

Will Smith made his return to late night television on Monday when he appeared on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah for the first time since slapping Chris Rock on the Dolby Theater stage at this year’s Oscars.

When Noah asked the Oscar winner about his journey in the months since the slapping incident, Smith began by saying it was “a horrible night.”

“[There are] a lot of nuances and complexities, you know, but at the end of the day, I just got it, I lost it, you know,” Smith told Noah. “I guess what I would say, you never know what someone is going through.”

He went on to explain that he was going through something that night, not that it “justifies my behavior at all.”

“You ask, what did I learn? And it’s that we just have to be nice to each other, Smith said. “You know, it’s like it’s hard. And I guess the thing that hurt the most for me was that I took my pain and made it difficult for other people. You know, it’s like I get the idea when they say hurting people hurts people.

Noah said a friend called him, saying he felt they saw the real Smith on stage that night, but Noah disagreed, saying he thought the actor had just stood for the wrong thing at the wrong time. The daily show the host continued that things were getting “relentlessly shitty” and Smith reacted for the first time.

“It was a lot of things,” the actor said. “He was the little boy who saw his dad beat up his mom, you know, it’s that you know, it all just bubbled up at that point. You know, that’s just not what I want to be.

When Noah told Smith he thought he made a mistake and didn’t think it was the actor, The daily show the audience cheered and Smith began to cry. Later in the conversation, he explained that he had a lot of rage that had been bottled up for a long time.

“I had to forgive myself for being human,” Smith said. “Believe me, no one hates the fact that I’m human more than me. And just finding that space for me in me to be human. It’s like, I want, I always wanted to be Superman. I always wanted to step in and save the damsel in distress, you know. And I’ve had to humble myself, you know, and realize that I’m an imperfect human, and that I still have the opportunity to go out into the world and contribute in a way that fills my heart and hopefully , help others.

In an interview with the Washington D.C. Fox affiliate before his Daily show appearance, Smith said he “completely” respects if audiences aren’t ready to see him in his next movie. Emancipationbut that his “deepest hope” is that his actions at the 2022 Oscars “do not penalize my team”.

“I fully understand that if someone is not ready. I would absolutely respect that and give them their space to not be ready,” Smith told Fox 5.

While acknowledging people’s mixed feelings about seeing it again, Smith added that his “deepest concern is my team” and being able to celebrate the film’s creative accomplishments outside of his actions in March. Smith specifically singled out the work of director Antoine Fuqua, cinematographer Robert Richardson, production designer Naomi Shohan, costume designer Francine Jamison-Tanchuck and co-star Charmaine Bingwa as praiseworthy, the actor calling it the “greatest work of his entire career. »

“The members of this team have done some of the best work of their entire careers, and my deepest hope is that my actions don’t penalize my team,” he said. “So at this point, that’s what I’m working for. That’s what I hope. I hope the material, the power of the film, the timeliness of the story – I hope the good that can be done – will at least open people’s hearts to see, recognize and support the amazing artists from and around of this movie.

At a special screening of the film in early October hosted by Apple and the NAACP, Smith shared that his decision to make the film based on the true story of “Whipped Peter” was based on his portrayal of another side of life. identity and black history. during the dark days of American mass slavery.

“I never wanted to show us like that. And then this image came along. And it’s not a movie about slavery. It’s a movie about freedom. It’s a movie about resilience. It’s a film about faith,” he said. “It’s a film about the heart of a man – what you might call the first viral image. Cameras had just been created, and the image of whipped Peter went around the world. It was a rallying cry against slavery, and it was a story that exploded and blossomed in my heart that I wanted to be able to deliver to you in a way that only Antoine Fuqua could deliver.

Fuqua shared a similar sentiment to Smith’s more recent comments about the film’s power in a November interview and reiterated what he had already said. The Hollywood Reporter, which was that he “would like the public to see the truth and be inspired by it”. The director went on to explain his own reasoning for continuing to release the film despite the fallout.

“My conversation was always, ‘Isn’t 400 years of slavery, of brutality, more important than a bad time?’ We were in Hollywood, and [there have] There have been some really ugly things that have happened, and we’ve seen a lot of people get rewards for doing really nasty things,” he explained. “So I think Apple considered all of those things, and we discussed a lot of those things. Then a decision was made by the distribution and money people at Apple — and I I’m grateful. I’m really grateful.

He also said that those involved in the film never discussed “the film not coming out” after Smith slapped Rock, but Apple was “very careful” in assessing the incident and opinions about it. Fuqua finally said what happened between the pair was “an unfortunate event, and I hope we can move on and get over it.”