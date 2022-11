Mo brings a lot was about to quit acting. Then came Yellowstone.

Mo brings an excellent cultural grounding and perspective that attempts to balance the type of world that Thomas Rainwater operates in, i.e. a system of laws and paradigms that are unfamiliar to or exploited by Indigenous peoples, Birmingham said of Brings the character of Plentys. Mo brings great stability and loyalty, and you just feel like you’re protected and safe with Mo around. These are heady times for Native American representation on television, with a large amount and variety of characters and stories. Dark Winds, on AMC+, follows two Navajo police officers investigating a mysterious double murder. ABCs Alaska Daily, about the doings of a rambling Anchorage newspaper, sheds light on the crisis of murdered and missing Native women, a subject also featured on Yellowstone and in the 2017 Sheridans film Wind River (its cast includes Birmingham and Asbille from Yellowstone). FXs Reservation Dogs (streaming on Hulu), a fun comedy about four teenagers growing up on an Oklahoma reservation, won a prestigious Peabody Award. Yellowstone has been the catalyst to make room, space and inspiration for others to engage with Indigenous stories and provide opportunities for Indigenous people, Brings Plenty said. We’ve often been left behind, but the way I see it and understand it, Taylor Sheridan said, Come on, let’s go. It is enough that you are there. Lets put you first. Sheridan says it’s a matter of precision. One cannot accurately tell the story of the West without telling the story of the region’s first inhabitants, he said. Sure, Yellowstone is highly dramatized, but the storylines are all rooted in truth. Ignoring the impact of our settlement on Aboriginal people is telling half the story. And the Native American half has been habitually ignored by the entertainment industry. We do not ignore it. We look at him straight. For Brings Plenty, it’s about honoring his culture and his ancestry, not just other Lakota, but all Native Americans. My grandparents, they always said: Speak Indian. Indian dance. Sing Indian, he said. They never said, Speak Lakota, everything was Indian. So we try to remember those teachings and pass them on.

