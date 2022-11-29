This Emirati writes Urdu poems, Bollywood song lyrics





Dr. Zubair Farooq, a national of the United Arab Emirates, is a household name in Indian and Pakistani literary circles for his love of Urdu poetry. A dermatologist and venereologist by profession, Dr. Zubair is the author of over 100 Urdu books and many of his songs written by him have been sung by Bollywood and Lollywood singers. His love for the South Asian language dates back to the 1970s when he went to Pakistan to earn his MBBS degree from Dow Medical College in Karachi. I lived and studied in Pakistan for eight years from 1970 to 1977 and learned Urdu for two years. I did domestic work for a year and then came back to the United Arab Emirates, said Dr Zubair, who is married to a Pakistani national. Later, he went to the UK and the USA for higher education. Recently, on the occasion of the 51st National Day celebrations, the Pakistan Association of Dubai (PAD) honored distinguished members of the Emirati community in the fields of health, welfare, public service, entrepreneurship and others with prizes. Dr. Zubair was also awarded by the Association for his contributions to Urdu, which is the national language of Pakistan, as well as for strengthening the friendship between the United Arab Emirates and Pakistan. The United Arab Emirates will celebrate its 51st National Day with zeal and fervor on December 2, 2022. As all Pakistanis regard UAE as their second home, likewise Pakistan is my second home. People are very friendly and helpful So far I have written 102 books. I understand Pakistani poetry even better than Indian Urdu poets, he says smiling. India and Pakistan have been major trading partners of the UAE for many decades and the main source of labor also for the Emirates after the discovery of oil in the 1970s. Therefore, UAE nationals Arab Emirates have been interacting and communicating with Hindi and Urdu speaking people for decades. As we all know, people in UAE have some knowledge of Urdu and Hindi. Even today, when you go to the souks, people say rupiah and paisa. My family also understands Urdu but they can’t speak as fluently as me. Interestingly, many well-known Bollywood and Lollywood singers such as Javed Ali, Sadhana Sargam, Ghulam Abbas and Mohammed Ali Shehki sang songs written by the first Urdu Emirati poet. I started writing poetry in 1984 and since then Bollywood and Lollywood singers have been singing songs written by me.” I also did ghazal choreography and that also came in the form of dance. We have had two programs so far in 1991 and 2016, he concluded. Copyright 2022 Khaleej Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

