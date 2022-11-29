UNCHARTED star Antonio Banderas hopes to see SPIDER-MAN actor Tom Holland take over the ZORRO franchise





Antonio Banderas has once again expressed interest in returning for a new Zorro film. The actor first played the iconic masked vigilante in 1998 The Mask of Zorro alongside Anthony Hopkins, who played the original Zorro, Don Diego de la Vega and Catherine Zeta-Jones. He would later return for a sequel in 2005, The Legend of Zorroalthough it didn’t have as much critical or commercial success as its predecessor and that’s where the franchise ended. Despite this, there are still some small-screen takes in the works unrelated to these films. One is a Spanish-led effort set in 1830s Los Angeles starring Miguel Bernardeau, while Robert Rodriguez reportedly developed a female-led reimagining for The CW earlier this year (unfortunately, we don’t expect that to go forward given the recent changes to the network). In a recent interview with ComicBook.com(Going through ActionNewz.com), Banderas weighed in on a possible follow-up. “Yes, I would, I would consider the possibility, why not?” the Puss in Boots: The Last Wish said the star. “If they called me to do Zorro, I would do what Anthony Hopkins did for me, which is pass the torch.” “I did Uncharted with [Tom Holland]and he’s so energetic and fun,” Banners added. “He has that spark too. Why not ? It’s a solid choice, although the likelihood of it happening is hard to say. Holland looks set to have a busy few years ahead of him, with rumors of a new Spider Man whirling trilogy and Sony no doubt eager to produce a Unexplored sequel sooner rather than later. Zorro would be a great role for any actor, even if it’s one that raises a lot of expectations. The concept is also a tough sell these days, especially in a world where superhero movies continue to rule theaters. We’ll see what happens, but be sure to let us know your thoughts in the comments.

