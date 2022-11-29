Casting Society Town Hall for Latino Actors Set for December – Deadline





The Casting Society will host a Town Hall for Latino actors as part of its ongoing commitment to entertainment equity in the Casting initiative, which is designed “to bring about tangible change in the way actors in communities historically underrepresented have access to employment opportunities”. The town hall, called ¡Mi Gente! For Latin actors and with the sponsorship of SAG-AFTRA, will be held virtually on December 7 at noon PT. Details here. In recent years, the group has held similar town halls for African Americans, Asian Pacific Islanders, Native Americans and veterans. Led by board member Candido Cornejo, panelists will include casting directors Carla Hool, Victor Vasquez and Erika Sable Flores; director Luis Valdez; Constable Natalie Moran; producers Greta Talia Fuentes and Jolene Rodriguez; actress Jeirmarie Osorio; director Ivan De Paz; and casting director Cesar Rocha. Univision correspondent Daniela Ganoza will serve as co-moderator. “The CSA Latinx initiative highlights the immense need to address the lack of Latinx representation in Hollywood,” Hool said in a statement. “Not only that, he needs to play a much-needed role in educating our industry that we, the Latino community, are a very diverse group of people. It’s time we stepped out of the box we were in. have been placed and, more importantly, hopefully we can get to a point where we drop the labels and all become truly equal. “As someone working on the front lines with underserved communities and underrepresented youth, I think it’s very important to draw attention to the full meaning of the word ‘inclusion,'” said Flores, who is also executive director of the Youth Cinema Project. “We need to do better. Whole communities are still being shut out of entertainment careers on and off camera. I’m grateful that CSA is willing to have this conversation. “I am beyond grateful for the amazing people coming together for this important conversation,” Cornejo said. “It’s amazing to have some of these veterans that I’ve been looking for to join some of my peers and colleagues who are real Warriors (warriors) for our community. We must come together as one strong, unified voice so that our colleagues can listen in order to understand what is still happening today. This is a lived experience that we share as a Latin community that is often distorted, and it is important to me that we rectify this as much as possible.

