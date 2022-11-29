Crustless pie a treat for those with gluten intolerance | Culture & Leisure

People with food allergies or intolerances may avoid certain celebrations for fear that a nibble of this or a bite of that might trigger an allergic reaction. In such cases, concern for ingredients can cast a pall over normally festive occasions.
People with celiac disease or gluten intolerances need to be careful about the foods they eat. Meals or desserts containing gluten, a protein found in grains such as wheat, semolina, rye, barley, spelt, flour, etc., can trigger intestinal upset and other symptoms. With delicious pies, cakes and cookies on the holiday serving table, gluten is likely to make an appearance. However, with careful planning, people who can’t digest gluten-containing foods can still indulge in their favorite holiday flavors.
Crustless Libbys Famous Pumpkin Pie is a twist on the traditional pumpkin pie served at Thanksgiving and Christmas gatherings. Without the crust, gluten avoiders can still dive into this pumpkin and spice combination so popular during the holiday season. Enjoy this recipe, courtesy of Libbys Pumpkin.
Libby’s Famous Crustless Pumpkin Pie
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1/2 teaspoon ground ginger
1/2 teaspoon ground cloves
1 can (15 ounces) Libbys 100% Pure Pumpkin
1 can (12 fluid ounces) Nestles Carnation Evaporated Milk
1. Preheat the oven as shown below. Crustless glass baking dishes require a cooler oven and, in most cases, a longer baking time.
2. Spray baking dish with nonstick cooking spray or lightly grease bottom of baking dish or baking dish.
3. Combine sugar, cinnamon, salt, ginger and cloves in a small bowl. Beat the eggs in a large bowl. Stir in the pumpkin and the sugar-spice mixture. Gradually stir in evaporated milk.
4. Bake as directed below or until a knife inserted near the center comes out clean.
5. Let cool on wire rack for 2 hours. Serve immediately or refrigerate.
9-inch round glass pie dish: 325 F; cook 55 to 60 minutes
10-inch round glass pie dish: 325 F; bake 45 to 50 minutes
8-inch round cake pan: 350 F; bake 45 to 50 minutes
9-inch round cake pan: 350 F; cook 35 to 40 minutes
8-inch square mould: 350 F; bake 45 to 50 minutes
8-inch square glass baking dish: 325 F; 50 to 60 minutes
9-inch square baking dish: 350 F; cook 35 to 40 minutes
Glass baking dish 11 x 7 inches: 325 F; bake 45 to 50 minutes
Baking mold 13 x 9 inches: 350 F; cook 35 to 40 minutes
Glass baking dish 13 x 9 inches: 325 F; cook 40 to 45 minutes