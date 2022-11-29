5 Bollywood debuts to watch in 2023

The year 2022 has seen huge releases and films roaring at the box office. Post-pandemic films have brought audiences back to theaters with great stories and stellar actors.

The year 2023 is going to be the year filled with powerful debuts and we have a list of 5 handsome guys who are all ready to make their Bollywood debuts I am the coming year where we can’t keep calm:

Varun Tej:

The very handsome Varun Tej is stepping into the Bollywood industry with his bilingual film #VT13.

The actor will be seen in a new avatar and will play the role of an Indian Air Force officer for the very first time, and we are beyond excited to see him on screen.

Agastya Nanda:

Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson is set to mark his debut with Zoya Akhtar’s ambitious project The Archies. Although nothing has been revealed about her role, the film will receive a Netflix release and will also feature Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor in key roles.

Guru Randhawa:

It is no longer a secret that ace singer Guru Randhawa is making his Bollywood debut in 2023 with a family artist titled Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay. Guru will be seen playing the protagonist of the film which also stars Saiee M Manjrekar and Anupam Kher.

As for Panday:

Ahaan Panday, who is also a cousin of Bollywood diva Ananya Pandey, will enter Bollywood with his unannounced upcoming film. It is believed to be a superhero movie starring Ajay Devgn and produced by Yash Raj Films.

Junaid Khan:

The highly talented son of Aamir Khan seems to be following in his father’s footsteps as he prepares for his Bollywood debut in 2023. Junaid is already filming for his first movie titled Maharaja.

Well, we are looking forward to 2023 for these handsome men to come to the screen and surprise us with their performances.