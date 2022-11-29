5 Celebrities Who Disrespected the Indian Army





India is a democratic country where every citizen enjoys their freedom of expression. One is free to question and criticize the government in power, current policies and everything that happens in and around the nation. However, one must be sensitive enough to draw a line between criticism and hate speech. In our nation, people worship God and the Indian army. Our soldiers leave their families and their comforts behind to protect the nation, to protect us. The least we can offer is a little respect. However, some Bollywood celebrities find it difficult to do the same. There have been several instances where these celebrities have made very insensitive remarks and gestures to insult the Indian Army and thus ended up hurting our soldiers, their families and those who respect them the most. 5 Bollywood Celebrities Who Disrespected Indian Army: 1. Richa Chadha Richa Chadha is currently facing backlash for an insensitive tweet against the Indian military. It all started when the Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army’s Northern Command said he was ready to retake Pakistani-occupied Kashmir if the government issued such an order. Reacting to this news, Richa Chadha tweeted: “Galwan says hello”. Richa Chadha immediately faced backlash for mocking the ultimate sacrifice of our brave Galwan soldiers. Not only common men but also celebrities like Ashoke Pandit, Akshay Kumar, Adivi Sesh etc. condemned Richa Chadha’s tweet. 2. Swara Bhaskar Actress Swara Bhaskar, who comes from a left-leaning school of thought, is often trolled on social media. However, this time the actress is being slammed for supporting Richa Chadha. When Richa Chadha’s tweet about Galwan went viral, Swara tweeted, @RichaChadha strength and love to you! Disparaging the two actresses, one user wrote, Why do you need a China or a Pakistan when you have a Richa and a Swara. Read also : TV stars pay tribute to the sacrifice of the Indian army in the Galwan Valley 3. The Pure Man Years ago, actor Om Puri made headlines for a similar reason. He insulted the Indian army after the deadly Uri attacks in 2016. When the government banned Pakistani artists after the Uri attack, Om Puri criticized the government’s decision. He continued to disrespect the martyrdom of our soldiers saying: did we force them to join the army? After receiving backlash, he apologized and said, “I am very embarrassed by what I said and I deserve punishment, not forgiveness. First I apologize to her family (a martyr of the Uri attack), if she ever forgives me, I apologize to the whole country, to the army. 4. Ekta Kapoor Ekta Kapoor has not only received online criticism but also legal notices for disrespecting the Indian Army in his web series. Ekta Kapoor’s XXX: Uncencored show is said to have hurt the feelings of the Armed Forces and their families. The show featured a scene where an army officer’s wife insulted his uniform by making her lover wear it in his absence, then ripping it off during an intimate moment. After many FIRs, Ekta Kapoor had to delete this scene. 5. Aamir Khan Bollywood’s Mr. Perfectionist has been criticized for his not-so-perfect depiction of the Indian army in his latest film Laal Singh Chaddha. In the film, Aamir’s character, who is portrayed as a mentally ill person, was portrayed as a decorated army officer who even fights the Kargil War. Former England cricketer Monty Panesar also condemned Laal Singh Chaddha as he took to Twitter to talk about the film. Monty said Forrest Gump was integrating into the U.S. military because the United States was recruiting low-IQ men to meet the demands of the Vietnam War. This movie is a complete disgrace to Indian Army Indian Armed Forces and Sikhs!! Disrespectful. Ashamed.” Check: 5 Bollywood Actors Who Wanted To Join The Indian Army

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://lehren.com/entertainment/bollywood/richa-chadha-om-puri-5-bollywood-celebs-disrespected-indian-army/153719/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos