Bollywood love stories: Here’s how our favorite celebrity couples first met Here’s how our favorite celebrity couples first met

Bollywood Love Stories: Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, who are now nearly three decades old, first met at a party in Delhi when Shah Rukh was 18 and Gauri was 14. In an interview with Anupama Chopra, Shah Rukh revealed that their jigsaw date took place poolside at the Panchsheela Club in Delhi, and the couple spent their last five minutes nervously sipping cola. Eventually, SRK gets Gauri’s number and starts calling her home pretending to be a friend named Shaheen.

Bollywood Love Stories: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor:

If there is one couple everyone is talking about, it’s Alia-Ranbir. The couple married on April 14, 2022. Although their relationship was only confirmed in 2018, Bhatt and Kapoor have known each other for over a decade now. Alia once said in an interview that she had known Ranbir since she was 11 years old. Alia had said she had a crush on him since she first auditioned for Black in 2005. And she often kept staring at his picture.

Bollywood Love Stories: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas:

Like other millennials logging on, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ romance began online, with direct messages on Twitter to be precise. It was Nick who sent the first message, Chopra revealed in a Vogue interview after her wedding. What did Jonas tell the star? His first message, sent on September 8, 2016, read “I hear some mutual friends we should meet.” Chopra responded by saying, “My team can read this. Why don’t you just text me? and the rest, as they say, is history. Fun fact: On one of the couple’s first dates, Jonas ended the night not with a kiss, but with a pat on the back for Chopra. “I thought it was a respectful first night.” Chopra’s reaction? It was too respectful if you ask me.

Bollywood Love Stories: Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan:

Given that Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan hail from Bollywood families, it’s no surprise that the stars have known each other for years before they got together. In fact, Saif first met Kareena when she was a young girl spending time on her older sister Karisma Kapoor’s film set. Saif has in the past revealed that he was “overwhelmed” by Kareena’s beauty at the time. The couple’s relationship, however, kicked off years later on the set of Tashan (2008).

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan

Now married for more than a decade, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan first met on the set of his Bollywood debut, Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya (1997), but it wasn’t until 2000 that the actors became friends while working on Dhai together. Akshar Prem Ke. When did they really fall in love with each other? Some say the duo’s relationship began on the sets of Bunty Aur Babli (2005), in which Aishwarya made a guest appearance. It feels like we’ve spent our whole lives together, but it’s always a pleasure to wake up and see her lying next to me,” Abhishek told Vogue India in 2010.

Bollywood Love Stories: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli

He’s a cricketer, she’s a Bollywood star, but Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli didn’t meet for the first time on a movie set or at a game. Instead, the two met because they were signed for the same TV commercial for a brand of shampoo. Some of their cutest moments as a new couple include the moment Kohli blew Sharma a kiss from the cricket ground in Hyderabad and of course, the couple’s first-ever public outing as a couple at the Vogue Beauty Awards. 2015 in Mumbai.

Bollywood Love Stories: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh

The first time Bollywood fans saw Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh together on the big screen was in 2013 when they reunited for Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela. But the duo, who wed in 2018, first met in 2012 at an overseas awards show. In an interview, Ranveer said, “The first time I saw her, I almost fell flat!” admitted that he still remembers the silver dress Padukone wore that night.

