PopupBagels closes fundraiser led by Hollywood stars

PopupBagels, Connecticut’s cult bagel shop, announced on Tuesday that the brand has just closed a fundraising round led by I, Robot and Jungle Cruise producer John Davis, who has also invested in Blaze Pizza, Weztels Pretzels and Daves. Hot Chicken. Davis along with Darren Rovells Tastemaker Capital, branding agency Red Antler and angel investors Matt LaCasse, Paul Applebaum, Sam Hendel, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Paul Rudd, JJ and TJ Watt, Michael Phelps and Michael Strahan raised an unspecified amount some share in the multi-million dollar range for the fledgling bagel brand. Related: Blaze Pizza chef Brad Kent will open the fast and casual Bagel + Slice concept in Los Angeles PopupBagels started as a backyard pop-up and eventually exploded into Brooklyn BagelFests Best Bagel twice. The shop only sells make-ahead bagels, and customers can choose two cream cheese schmears or other unique toppings like grilled shallot, dill pickle, Utz cheese ball, and butter chilli crunch. Bagels have become so popular that online reservations to place an order sell out within minutes of posting. PopupBagels started as a home kitchen project to share my love for baking and a unique bagel recipe with friends, said PopupBagels founder Adam Goldberg. As word spread, customers started asking for our bagels and we started to expand our business. I am delighted to have the support of many experienced investors as we prepare to evolve. Related: Everytable Raises $55M in Series C Funding, Plans Massive Expansion Currently, the bagels are available to order in Greenwich, Georgetown, Westport and New York. With the further increase in funds, Goldberg and his team hope to expand their concept to regions of the country, starting with the northeast. Contact Joanna Fantozzi at [email protected] Follow her on Twitter: @JoannaFantozzi

