



Kevin Spacey Photo : Alexi J. Rosenfeld ( Getty Images ) What more appropriate way for an alleged abuser to await trial on twelve separate counts of sexual assault than a return to the big screen? For an older, once-glamorous white movie star, apparently nothing. Proving the point: Kevin Spacey landed his first film role since being found not responsible for $40 million in a sexual misconduct lawsuit brought against him by Antoine Rapp. Last month, a judge and jury for and that Spacey did not assault Rapp in 1986 (when Rapp was 14) and that Spacey was not responsible for the assault. Spacey will play a disembodied voice this in Cutchogue Pictures Controla new project from director and screenwriter Gene Fallaize, by Variety. The film follows Stella Simmons (Lauren Metcalfe), a British government minister wrapped up in a passionate affair with her superior, the Prime Minister (Mark Hampton). While driving home one evening through London, Stella’s self-driving car is remotely hijacked by an anonymous attacker, who knows about Stella’s illicit romance and wants revenge. Despite his recent not-responsible verdict and career reassurance of a new project, Spacey isn’t out of the legal woods just yet, and with good reason; the disgraced actor currently faces a dozen sexual assault charges in the UK In July, Spacey pleaded not guilty to five initial charges brought by three separate men and has yet to plead to seven new charges authorized on November 16. A trial will begin next summer. Fallaize, who says he grew up watching Spaceys movies, says Variety that although Spaceys beleaguered status was taken into account when casting Controlhe wouldn’t say that was a problem. He’s one of the greatest actors of our generation, shares Fallaize. His personal life aside is something I can’t comment on and have no knowledge of it, it’s an opportunity to work with one of the greatest actors. Up to this stupid point: personal life isn’t so personal when its content is so disturbing that it leads to sexual misconduct lawsuits in two separate countries. But money and prestige tend to dominate, and how exhaustingly awaited a new vehicle for Spacey says a lot about the cultural desensitization to evaded consequences. The real and ugly reality of the industry: laughing slyly in the face of the culture of cancellation, Again.

