Hello Labs Announces Crypto Show Killer Whales to Launch Its Web3 Hollywood Roadmap





Founded by award-winning Hollywood director and producer Paul Caslin, Hello Labs is leading the way for the crypto industry by blending crypto and entertainment to produce and distribute TV shows, games and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) . Holders of the Hello Token will be granted direct access to the company’s growing list of offerings as new IP addresses are added. Their first TV show, Killer Whales, is slated for release in 2023. Caslin said: The show combines the best elements of the hit shows Shark Tank and Americas Got Talent, providing a platform for the next wave of projects aimed at rebuilding industry credibility and unearthing the next Web3 unicorn in the process. Each episode features crypto and NFT projects pitched to a panel of five industry experts, known as whales, in hopes of receiving the mentorship needed to take them to the next level. Scheduled to be released on mainstream streaming platforms as well as Hello’s own Web3 app. The show will incorporate Hollywood-grade production values, celebrity judges, and a slice of drama to entertain a global audience. Cordell Broadus, aka Champ Medici, executive producer of the show and celebrity judge Killer Whales, said: I’ve been obsessed with finding the next Steve Jobs or Elon Musk in Web3. The crypto industry is clamoring for a global spectacle that debunks the myths surrounding crypto and NFTs and provides a platform for the next great founder to tell the world about his Web3 plans and vision. By teaming up with Paul and his experienced team, I believe we can put on a great show for the world. To coincide with the show’s release, HELLO Labs will also be releasing an exclusive Show Producer NFT collection that allows holders to influence key show decisions and become part of the production team. caslin said: At HELLO Labs, we want to embrace the latest Web3 technology to show the world how crypto and NFTs can be used to solve real problems. Eliminate the middleman to allow NFT Show Producer holders to shape the show according to their vision and vote for which projects should be shortlisted. Killer Whales is slated for release in 2023. More information can be found on the Hello Labs social website www.hello.one. The Hello Token was launched in October 2022 on the BNB smart chain and is currently available for purchase on major exchanges Gate.io and Bitmart as well as the popular decentralized exchange PancakeSwap.

This post is sponsored. Cointelegraph does not endorse and is not responsible for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products or other elements of this page. Readers should do their own research before taking any action related to the company. Cointelegraph is not responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or alleged to be caused by or in connection with the use of or reliance on any content, goods or services mentioned in the press release.

