Critics of Israeli filmmakers on Kashmir files spark strong reactions

NEW DELHI A prominent Israeli filmmaker who harshly criticized a popular but controversial Indian film at a government-sponsored film festival faced a police complaint on Tuesday as Israeli diplomats rushed to apologize .

Filmmaker, Nadav Lapid, used his closing speech at the festival, which was taking place in the Indian state of Goa, to criticize The Kashmir Files, a feature film in Hindi depicting a violent chapter in the restive region of Jammu and -Kashmir under Indian administration. during which members of the Kashmiri Pandit community were persecuted, attacked and killed.

The violence and subsequent exodus of Kashmiri Pandits, a Hindu minority in the Muslim-majority region, occurred during a militant insurgency against Indian rule in the late 1980s and early 1990s. , a blockbuster hit that includes graphic scenes of violence, has been heavily promoted by India’s ruling Hindu nationalist party, the Bharatiya Janata Party, as a moving reflection of a sordid chapter in Kashmir’s history.

The BJP-controlled state governments fully endorsed the film. Government employees were given time off to see the film and got tax breaks on tickets. The party paid for movie tickets for party workers and then organized screenings.