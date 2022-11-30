Ranbir Kapoor seen riding a Mate X electric bike worth Rs 1.5





Ranbir Singh and Alia Bhatt, the star couple have been making headlines lately. We have featured many stories in the past where Ranbir Kapoor is seen with part of his expensive car or SUV on the road. He is a car enthusiast and we have seen him drive some of these expensive cars himself in the past. In most cases, we saw Ranbir Kapoor in an expensive car. He is rarely seen on a motorcycle. Here we have a video where Ranbir Kapoor is seen riding an electric bike worth Rs 1.5 lakh in Mumbai. The video was uploaded by cars for you on their YouTube channel. In this video, the actor is seen inside a construction site. It looks like a house under construction. According to the Observer, the actor was seen riding an e-bike in the Bandra area of ​​Mumbai. It is one of the posh areas of Mumbai. The e-bike Ranbir is seen riding in the video is a Mate X e-bike. This is probably the first time Ranbir has been spotted riding this e-bike. Also read: 10 DC Design cars and how they look in the REAL world: Maruti Swift to Mahindra XUV500 In the video, the actor is seen getting on the e-bike and pedaling it outside the construction site. Once he’s on the road, he stops pedaling and uses the battery to cycle. The Mate X electric bike is actually available in three versions. The difference between the three variants is the battery. Another thing that makes Mate X electric scooters unique is that they can be easily folded. The video mentions that the bike is worth Rs 1.5 lakh and in this case, it will probably be the 750W version which offers a maximum range of 80 km. The top speed of these bikes is limited to 32 km/h and it offers a thumb throttle that engages kicks in the electric motor mounted on the rear wheels. This is probably the first time we’ve seen a Bollywood celebrity on an e-bike. Ranbir, as mentioned above, is not usually seen around two-wheelers. It is mainly associated with cars. The actor was recently blessed with a baby girl and various reports about Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have surfaced online since then. The star couple has a fine collection of luxury cars and SUVs. Ranbir has cars like Land Rover Range Rover Vogue (previous generation), Audi R8, Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG, Audi A8 L W12 and so on. Alia Bhatt, on the other hand, has cars like the Land Rover Range Rover Vogue (previous generation), Audi A6, BMW 7 Series, Audi Q5, etc. Going back to electric bike, Mate X bike is made by a company from Copenhagen, Denmark and it is priced around Rs 1.50 lakh. The bike has other features such as disc brakes, an LCD screen on the handlebar that shows necessary information such as usage and battery life. the design of the e-bike is quite different from what we normally see in the Indian market. Also Read: Upcoming 2022 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Rendered

